In the early part of this year, Sarawak has unfortunately entered the annals of statistics with three more human fatalities attributed to rabies, taking the grim toll to 71 deaths out of 78 recorded cases since the outbreak in July 2017. The victims, who were bitten or scratched by animals, tragically failed to seek immediate medical treatment or undergo anti-rabies vaccinations, leading to their untimely demise.

Victims and Their Stories

The first fatal case of 2024 was a 39-year-old woman hailing from Kuching. Bitten by a stray dog, she postponed seeking medical help until the debilitating symptoms of rabies surfaced in January. Despite receiving treatment at that stage, she succumbed to the disease, passing away on January 9. The second victim, a 61-year-old man from Sebauh, was similarly careless. Scratched by his unvaccinated pets, he neglected to seek timely medical attention and his life was claimed by the rabies virus on January 12. The third, a 42-year-old man also from Kuching, was bitten by his pet cat in the previous year. He did not seek care until the symptoms presented themselves, and passed away on January 20.

Importance of Immediate Attention and Prevention

These unfortunate incidents underscore the critical importance of immediate medical attention post animal bites or scratches, proper wound cleaning, and complete vaccination against rabies. The Sarawak State Health Director, Dr. Ooi Choo Huck, has emphasized this, urging the public to be vigilant and responsible. The local Health Department is dedicated to continue its collaborative efforts to control the rabies virus and has provided the public with comprehensive guidelines for prevention, including immediate wound care post animal attacks and steering clear of contact with wild animals.

Implications and Public Response

The reports of these deaths have sent shockwaves through the community and have brought the issue of rabies control back into sharp focus. The Borneo Bulletin, a renowned English daily in Brunei Darussalam, Sabah, and Sarawak, was the first to break this news, initiating a wave of public awareness and concern. As the region grapples with the impact of these deaths, it is evident that the fight against rabies is far from over, and public cooperation and awareness are paramount in tackling this deadly disease.