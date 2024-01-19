Quick-Thinking Marine Police Foil Suicide Attempt at Bapatla's Suryalanka Beach

In an act of quick-witted bravery, a woman's life was saved at Suryalanka Beach, Bapatla, after she attempted to take her own life by jumping into the sea. The incident transpired on Thursday when members of the local marine police, in the midst of their routine patrolling, spotted the woman leaping into the water.

Swift Response and Successful Rescue

Head Constable M Pothuraju and Constables Venkat Rao and N Narasimha Murthy, in collaboration with local swimmers, responded promptly to the emergency. They managed to reach the woman in time, pulling her out of the water and thus averting a potential tragedy. Following the successful rescue, the first aid was administered on the shore before the woman was transported to a nearby government hospital for further medical care.

Commendation and Increased Beach Safety

The Superintendent of Police lauded the police team for their timely life-saving action. The incident underscores the effectiveness of the safety measures put in place at the beaches of Bapatla. Over the past few months, these measures have been instrumental in saving lives, with more than 80 individuals rescued from potential drowning incidents.

Suryalanka Beach: A Popular Destination

Suryalanka Beach, along with Vodarevu, is counted among the most frequented tourist destinations in the erstwhile Guntur district. Every year, these beaches attract a large number of visitors from across the state, reinforcing the need for stringent safety measures and vigilant patrolling.