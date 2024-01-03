Quick Action Averts Potential Disaster at Kanpur Petrol Pump Amidst Nationwide Strike

On January 2, amidst a wave of nationwide protests by truck drivers against the new Hit and Run Law, an unexpected fire incident brought a petrol pump in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, to a standstill. The strike triggered fears of a looming fuel shortage, leading to a surge of people flocking to petrol stations to secure their fuel needs. Amid this frenzied rush, a motorcycle inexplicably caught fire while being refueled at a pump situated in the southern part of Kanpur.

Swift Action Prevents Potential Disaster

Before the situation could escalate into a catastrophe, quick-thinking individuals present at the scene leapt into action. They managed to remove the blazing motorcycle from the premises and extinguished the flames, effectively averting a potential disaster. The immediate response of the petrol pump staff and patrons showcased a commendable act of collective presence of mind under duress.

Incident Captured on Video Goes Viral

The incident, which was captured on video, quickly spread across social media platforms, garnering widespread attention. The footage showed the burning motorcycle being swiftly moved away from the pump, followed by the successful dousing of the fire, leaving behind a thick cloud of black smoke. The viral video served not just as a testament to the quick action taken but also highlighted the inherent risks involved during such chaotic situations.

Fire Cause Still a Mystery

Despite the video’s widespread circulation, the exact cause of the fire remains shrouded in mystery. The incident underscores the potential hazards of such chaotic situations, especially given the strict prohibition of mobile phone usage at petrol pumps to prevent possible fire outbreaks. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for safety measures and adherence to regulations during such crises.