en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Quick Action Averts Potential Disaster at Kanpur Petrol Pump Amidst Nationwide Strike

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:25 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 1:41 am EST
Quick Action Averts Potential Disaster at Kanpur Petrol Pump Amidst Nationwide Strike

On January 2, amidst a wave of nationwide protests by truck drivers against the new Hit and Run Law, an unexpected fire incident brought a petrol pump in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, to a standstill. The strike triggered fears of a looming fuel shortage, leading to a surge of people flocking to petrol stations to secure their fuel needs. Amid this frenzied rush, a motorcycle inexplicably caught fire while being refueled at a pump situated in the southern part of Kanpur.

Swift Action Prevents Potential Disaster

Before the situation could escalate into a catastrophe, quick-thinking individuals present at the scene leapt into action. They managed to remove the blazing motorcycle from the premises and extinguished the flames, effectively averting a potential disaster. The immediate response of the petrol pump staff and patrons showcased a commendable act of collective presence of mind under duress.

Incident Captured on Video Goes Viral

The incident, which was captured on video, quickly spread across social media platforms, garnering widespread attention. The footage showed the burning motorcycle being swiftly moved away from the pump, followed by the successful dousing of the fire, leaving behind a thick cloud of black smoke. The viral video served not just as a testament to the quick action taken but also highlighted the inherent risks involved during such chaotic situations.

Fire Cause Still a Mystery

Despite the video’s widespread circulation, the exact cause of the fire remains shrouded in mystery. The incident underscores the potential hazards of such chaotic situations, especially given the strict prohibition of mobile phone usage at petrol pumps to prevent possible fire outbreaks. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for safety measures and adherence to regulations during such crises.

0
Accidents India Safety
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Balijan Tragedy: 12 Dead in Horrific Road Accident, Investigation Underway

By Dil Bar Irshad

Angola Sees Reduction in Road Fatalities but a Spike in Accidents

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Fatal Accident at Samsung Construction Site Sparks Legal and Social Concerns

By BNN Correspondents

Major Fire Erupts at Delhi Plastic Factory: No Casualties, Investigation Underway

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Plane Collision at Haneda Airport Sparks Fire, Disrupts Over 100 Fligh ...
@Accidents · 8 mins
Plane Collision at Haneda Airport Sparks Fire, Disrupts Over 100 Fligh ...
heart comment 0
Surprise Drug Test at Rassada Harbour Finds One Positive: A Step Towards Maritime Safety

By BNN Correspondents

Surprise Drug Test at Rassada Harbour Finds One Positive: A Step Towards Maritime Safety
Serious Collision Closes Vital A419 Route in Wiltshire

By Ebenezer Mensah

Serious Collision Closes Vital A419 Route in Wiltshire
Devastating Fire Engulfs Houses in Port Mourant: Community’s Resilience Tested

By Ebenezer Mensah

Devastating Fire Engulfs Houses in Port Mourant: Community's Resilience Tested
Driver Sentenced to Ten Months for Causing Pedestrian’s Death by Careless Driving

By Geeta Pillai

Driver Sentenced to Ten Months for Causing Pedestrian's Death by Careless Driving
Latest Headlines
World News
Chloe Bukowsky's Last-Second Free Throws Win Game for Southern Boone; Joe Liguori Triumphs at the Rumble
2 mins
Chloe Bukowsky's Last-Second Free Throws Win Game for Southern Boone; Joe Liguori Triumphs at the Rumble
Sky View High School's Resilience Tested in Non-Region Basketball Game
2 mins
Sky View High School's Resilience Tested in Non-Region Basketball Game
Moneni Pirates Overhauls Leadership to Battle Relegation
2 mins
Moneni Pirates Overhauls Leadership to Battle Relegation
After Referendum Failure, Australia Pushes For Continual Constitutional Reform
2 mins
After Referendum Failure, Australia Pushes For Continual Constitutional Reform
Australia's PALM Scheme Changes Ignite Controversy
4 mins
Australia's PALM Scheme Changes Ignite Controversy
Nepali Congress Commemorates 48th National Reconciliation Day Amidst Political Tensions
4 mins
Nepali Congress Commemorates 48th National Reconciliation Day Amidst Political Tensions
NDC Expels Member for Alleged Support of Rival Party
4 mins
NDC Expels Member for Alleged Support of Rival Party
High Court Defers Election Petition Judgment due to Late Filing by Hohoe MP
4 mins
High Court Defers Election Petition Judgment due to Late Filing by Hohoe MP
Matt Roberts: A Holistic Approach to Sustaining New Year's Fitness Resolutions
4 mins
Matt Roberts: A Holistic Approach to Sustaining New Year's Fitness Resolutions
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app