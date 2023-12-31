en English
Accidents

Quezon City Tragedy: Driver’s Error Leads to Deadly Crash into Bank

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:49 pm EST
Quezon City Tragedy: Driver's Error Leads to Deadly Crash into Bank

On a late Thursday afternoon in Quezon City, Manila, Philippines, an ordinary day took a tragic turn as a Toyota Fortuner barreled into a local Banco De Oro (BDO) branch. The accident, resulting in one fatality and six injuries, has stunned the local community and prompted a thorough investigation by the police. The driver, who was attempting to reverse the vehicle outside the bank, collided with a parked car, setting off a series of unfortunate events that led to the deadly incident.

A Tragic Error

The driver of the Fortuner, in an attempt to rectify the collision with the parked car, sought to move the vehicle forward. A fatal error occurred when he accelerated instead of applying the brakes. This miscalculation propelled the SUV forward with such force that it crashed into the bank building. Eyewitnesses describe a scene of utter chaos and panic as the car shattered the bank’s glass front and careened into the building.

The Aftermath and Investigation

The immediate aftermath of the crash was marked by confusion and fear. Emergency services were promptly alerted and arrived on the scene to assist the injured and secure the area. The incident claimed one life and left six others injured, who are currently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital. The identity of the victims has not been disclosed, respecting their families’ right to privacy during this distressing time.

The Quezon City police have launched a comprehensive investigation into the incident. Initial findings suggest that the accident was a result of the driver’s error, rather than a mechanical malfunction in the SUV. However, the police have stated that they will leave no stone unturned in ensuring a thorough and fair probe into this tragic incident.

A Community in Mourning

This accident has left the Quezon City community in a state of shock and mourning. The incident serves as a painful reminder of the potential consequences of a single moment’s error. As the investigation progresses, the community awaits answers, hoping for some semblance of closure from this tragic event.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

