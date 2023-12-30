Quadbike Crash in Peria Leaves Four Hospitalized, Two Missing – Mayor Describes the Incident as ‘Really Tragic

In a devastating turn of events, a quadbike accident in the Far North region of New Zealand has left four people hospitalized and two individuals missing. The incident occurred near Kaitaia around 5 pm yesterday when the quadbike, carrying six passengers, tragically plunged into the swollen Waikainga Stream. The local emergency services were quick to respond to the scene in Peria, east of Kaitaia.

Search and Rescue Operations in Full Swing

While four of the victims managed to escape the water with injuries ranging from minor to moderate, two individuals are yet to be located. The local police are working tirelessly, conducting a search for the missing people. To assist with operations, the Dive Squad has been called in, focusing their efforts on the Waikainga Stream where the accident transpired.

Implications for the Tight-knit Community

Far North Mayor Moko Tepania expressed his deep concern for the missing individuals and the impact of this unfortunate incident on the tight-knit, remote community of Peria. He highlighted that the district council is ready to provide support to the communities affected by this tragic event. As the holiday season is in full swing, he also took this opportunity to remind the public to exercise extra caution and prioritize safety.

Rising Concerns over Quadbike Safety

This accident has sparked renewed questions about quadbike safety, with New Zealand’s holiday road toll reaching a concerning figure of 10. The Ministry of Transport and police are urging citizens to prioritize safety, emphasizing the main causes of death and serious injury on the roads. The incident has further underscored the call for making quadbikes safer and ensuring that users are thoroughly trained in their operation.