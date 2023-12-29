Quad Bike Tragedy in the Far North: Two Missing, Search and Rescue Operations Underway

In a tragic incident that took place in the Far North, two individuals are still missing after a quad bike accident at a local swimming hole. The event unfolded at approximately 5:15 pm when a quad bike, with six individuals onboard, lost control and rolled into the swollen Waikainga Stream.

Four Survivors, Two Still Missing

Four of the six passengers managed to escape the water, while the remaining two are yet to be found. The search and rescue operations are in full swing, with hope still alive for the missing duo. Alongside the ongoing search, three of the survivors, including the quad bike’s driver, sustained injuries that ranged from minor to moderate. They have since been moved to a nearby hospital for further treatment and observation.

Serious Crash Unit’s Investigation

Adding to the urgency of the situation, the Serious Crash Unit is conducting an investigation into the circumstances leading up to the accident. The investigation will aim to uncover the details surrounding the quad bike’s loss of control and subsequent plunge into the stream, hopefully leading to measures that can prevent future incidents of this nature.

Quad Bike Accidents: A Rising Concern

This incident marks another addition to a concerning series of quad bike accidents that have occurred within the past four weeks. These unfortunate incidents have already claimed four lives. While other unrelated incidents such as road accidents, a milk and cheese spill on a highway, and weather alerts across New Zealand have been reported, the primary focus remains on the ongoing search for the missing individuals from the quad bike accident.

