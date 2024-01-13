Punjab Tragedy: Fire Claims Man and Pet Dog, Three Injured

In an unfortunate turn of events, a man and his pet dog lost their lives in a tragic fire incident that occurred in Punjab. The fire, which was suspected to have been ignited due to a short circuit, erupted on a Friday night when the family was in the throes of sleep.

Tragedy Strikes Unawares

The man, identified as Beera, and his loyal canine companion fell victim to the inferno, leaving behind a shell-shocked family and a grieving neighbourhood. Among the survivors were three women of the family – Roshni, her two daughters, and their pet dog, who sustained injuries in the incident.

Alert Neighbour Saves Lives

The conflagration was first spotted by a vigilant neighbour who didn’t waste a moment before alerting the family about the looming danger. Acting swiftly, the family managed to escape the blaze, though not without bearing the brunt of the accident.

Investigation Underway

The police have confirmed the details of the incident, including the familial relationships – Beera being Roshni’s son-in-law. The cause of the fire continues to be suspected as a short circuit, while investigations into the exact circumstances surrounding the incident are likely ongoing.