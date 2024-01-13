en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Punjab Tragedy: Fire Claims Man and Pet Dog, Three Injured

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:08 am EST
Punjab Tragedy: Fire Claims Man and Pet Dog, Three Injured

In an unfortunate turn of events, a man and his pet dog lost their lives in a tragic fire incident that occurred in Punjab. The fire, which was suspected to have been ignited due to a short circuit, erupted on a Friday night when the family was in the throes of sleep.

Tragedy Strikes Unawares

The man, identified as Beera, and his loyal canine companion fell victim to the inferno, leaving behind a shell-shocked family and a grieving neighbourhood. Among the survivors were three women of the family – Roshni, her two daughters, and their pet dog, who sustained injuries in the incident.

Alert Neighbour Saves Lives

The conflagration was first spotted by a vigilant neighbour who didn’t waste a moment before alerting the family about the looming danger. Acting swiftly, the family managed to escape the blaze, though not without bearing the brunt of the accident.

Investigation Underway

The police have confirmed the details of the incident, including the familial relationships – Beera being Roshni’s son-in-law. The cause of the fire continues to be suspected as a short circuit, while investigations into the exact circumstances surrounding the incident are likely ongoing.

0
Accidents Fire India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
4 mins ago
Tragedy Strikes in Idaho: Avalanche Claims Skier's Life, Two Rescued
In a tragic turn of events, a man was discovered lifeless, trapped in an avalanche near Stevens Peak in northern Idaho while backcountry skiing. The unfortunate victim has been identified as Corey J. Zalewski. This heartbreaking incident happened on a Thursday, when authorities received a GPS distress signal indicating a possible fatality. In a brave
Tragedy Strikes in Idaho: Avalanche Claims Skier's Life, Two Rescued
Mining Accident in China: A Deadly Reminder of Industry Hazards
28 mins ago
Mining Accident in China: A Deadly Reminder of Industry Hazards
Car Transporter's Collision with Bridge Causes Significant Damage
36 mins ago
Car Transporter's Collision with Bridge Causes Significant Damage
Owner of Kayak Found Adrift at Sea Located, Subscriptions Offer Digital Content
7 mins ago
Owner of Kayak Found Adrift at Sea Located, Subscriptions Offer Digital Content
Mobile Infirmary Fire: Swift Response potentially averts Major Catastrophe
8 mins ago
Mobile Infirmary Fire: Swift Response potentially averts Major Catastrophe
Unmasking the Truth: Viral Video Falsely Attributing Wall Collapse to Loud Music Debunked
9 mins ago
Unmasking the Truth: Viral Video Falsely Attributing Wall Collapse to Loud Music Debunked
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Titans Converge at Mallikarjun Kharge's Residence: A Prelude to 2024 Elections?
4 mins
Political Titans Converge at Mallikarjun Kharge's Residence: A Prelude to 2024 Elections?
Senator Lankford's Strategy: Securing GOP Support for Border and Immigration Deal
5 mins
Senator Lankford's Strategy: Securing GOP Support for Border and Immigration Deal
Unrest in Warsaw: Opposition Protests Against Government Reforms and Ex-Minister Imprisonments
5 mins
Unrest in Warsaw: Opposition Protests Against Government Reforms and Ex-Minister Imprisonments
ANC Celebrates 112th Anniversary: A Rally of Unity and Renewal
5 mins
ANC Celebrates 112th Anniversary: A Rally of Unity and Renewal
Islamic Emirate's Deputy Prime Minister Outlines Foreign Policy Goals
5 mins
Islamic Emirate's Deputy Prime Minister Outlines Foreign Policy Goals
MAMAH Trial Finds DHA-PPQ Effective in Preventing Malaria in HIV-Positive Pregnant Women
7 mins
MAMAH Trial Finds DHA-PPQ Effective in Preventing Malaria in HIV-Positive Pregnant Women
Senator Lankford's Novel Approach to Immigration Legislation in Senate GOP
7 mins
Senator Lankford's Novel Approach to Immigration Legislation in Senate GOP
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
7 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Kirkwood Eagles Soar to Their First-Ever NJCAA Division II National Title
8 mins
Kirkwood Eagles Soar to Their First-Ever NJCAA Division II National Title
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
7 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
28 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app