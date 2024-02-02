Punjab Police Trainee Arrested for Fatal SUV Crash in Jalandhar

On the clear night of January 30, 2024, a horrific accident unfolded on the busy Jalandhar-Amritsar highway, near Vidhipur Crossing. A speeding SUV collided with an e-rickshaw, resulting in the untimely deaths of four of its occupants. The man at the wheel of the SUV was Gurpreet Singh, a trainee constable with the Punjab Police. Singh, who had taken over his late father's position in the force, was arrested on February 2 after an intensive manhunt across several districts.

Details of the Deadly Collision

According to reports, Singh was driving his Audi SUV when it struck an e-rickshaw carrying five passengers. Two of the occupants were killed on the spot, their lives snuffed out in an instant. The remaining passengers were rushed to Jalandhar Civil Hospital, where two more succumbed to their severe injuries. The sole survivor is still battling for life amidst the sterile white walls of the hospital.

Charges and Arrest

An FIR was lodged against Singh on January 31 at Maqsudan police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Following a meticulous investigation and series of raids, Singh was finally apprehended in Jalandhar district. He has since been remanded to judicial custody at Kapurthala jail.

Aftermath and Repercussions

As news of the incident spread, grief descended on the families of the victims. Singh, however, maintains his innocence, stating that the e-rickshaw lacked lights, which led to his inability to see it in the dark. Notwithstanding his claims, the incident has shed light on the urgent need for stricter traffic regulations and improved road safety measures on India's highways.