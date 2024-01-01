Puducherry’s New Year Festivities: A Blend of Revelry and Tragedy

As the clock struck midnight marking the advent of 2024, the seaside town of Puducherry was swept by a torrent of revelry and, in unfortunate corners, tragedy. The bustling Beach Promenade teemed with locals and tourists alike, their collective cheer echoing until the wee hours of the New Year. While the Pondicherry Tourism Development Corporation orchestrated vibrant festivities at Chunnambar and Seagulls restaurant, a darker narrative unfolded parallelly, casting a pall over the jubilation.

High Spirits and High Turnouts

The Chunnambar Boat House, a popular tourist attraction, drew in about 4,000 visitors on New Year’s Eve, a testament to Puducherry’s magnetic allure during this festive season. Hotels and resorts in the region reported high bookings, catering to the influx of visitors eager to bid adieu to 2023 and usher in the New Year amidst the town’s vibrant energy. However, this surge in demand was not without controversy, as some establishments faced backlash over significantly increased room rates.

A Night Marred by Tragedy

Despite the festive atmosphere, the New Year’s Eve celebration was not bereft of tragic incidents. A dispute over a personal affair escalated into a deadly altercation, culminating in the murder of a 24-year-old man named A. Vigneshwaran near Providence Mall. The harsh contrast between the surrounding celebration and this heinous crime underscored the unpredictable duality of human nature.

Drowned in Celebration: A Search for the Missing

In a separate, equally heart-wrenching incident, a group of teenagers went missing while swimming at the beach on New Year’s Eve. The morning after, the lifeless body of one of the teenagers, S. Lekha, was discovered at Veerampattinam. The search for the remaining three individuals, including Lekha’s elder sister and two friends, continues as police comb the area, their efforts a stark juxtaposition to the fading echoes of the previous night’s festivities. As Puducherry steps into 2024, the town’s celebratory spirit is tempered by the reminders of these unfortunate events, drawing attention to the need for safety measures during large-scale public celebrations.