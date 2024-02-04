Public Outrage in Bhubaneswar After Pedestrian Hit by 'Mo Bus'

In a shocking incident that occurred at Sikharchandi Vihar in Bhubaneswar on Sunday evening, a pedestrian was hit by a 'Mo Bus', resulting in severe injuries. The tragic event led to an eruption of public anger, culminating in acts of vandalism on the vehicle and a well-organized road blockade, causing significant traffic congestion.

Local Residents React to Accident

The identity of the injured pedestrian has not yet been disclosed, adding to the tension and angst among the local community. The locals, united in their fury, staged a spontaneous response, expressing their outrage by damaging the bus and effectively detaining the driver, who was reportedly attempting to flee the scene.

Community Support and Police Intervention

Despite the chaos and anger, the community members showed commendable solidarity in promptly providing assistance to the victim. They took immediate action, rushing the victim to Capital Hospital for urgent medical attention. The situation further escalated when the local residents, refusing to let the driver escape, held him accountable for his actions.

Restoring Order and Seeking Justice

The authorities from the Infocity police station were alerted to the growing unrest and promptly arrived on the scene. Their presence was instrumental in pacifying the crowd, restoring order, and addressing the incident in a structured manner. The bus driver, who had been detained by the locals, was officially taken into custody by the police, marking the beginning of a likely lengthy judicial process.

As the dust settles on the unfortunate event, the condition of the pedestrian remains critical, with the medical team at Capital Hospital working tirelessly in an attempt to stabilize their patient. Meanwhile, the driver faces legal consequences, and the local community awaits justice for the injured pedestrian.