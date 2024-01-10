en English
Accidents

Public Hearings to Examine Deadly Port Newark Ship Fire

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:28 am EST
Public Hearings to Examine Deadly Port Newark Ship Fire

In an unprecedented move, federal investigators are poised to initiate public hearings into the ill-fated fire incident aboard the Italian-owned cargo ship, Grande Costa d’Avorio, at Port Newark on July 5. The catastrophic event resulted in the tragic demise of Newark fire Captains Augusto ‘Augie’ Acabou and Wayne ‘Bear’ Brooks Jr. The ship, packed with over 1,200 automobiles, has become the center of an intensive probe by the Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Unraveling the Incident

In their quest to unearth the root causes of the fire, investigators will engage 13 witnesses, ranging from ship crew members and dockside cargo handlers to the firefighters who courageously battled the blaze. The hearings, slated to run until January 18, aim to pinpoint the fire’s origins and establish safety protocols. A crucial revelation from the preliminary examination was the Newark Fire Department’s glaring lack of maritime firefighting training and experience.

Allegations and Counterclaims

The families of the deceased firefighters are pointing fingers at a malfunctioning Jeep Wrangler used for loading cargo as the fire’s ignition source. They intend to sue The Grimaldi Group, the ship’s owner, and the two stevedore companies involved. The ship’s crew is also under scrutiny for failing to extinguish the fire and allegedly misusing a carbon-dioxide-based fire suppression system. Pushing back against these allegations, The Grimaldi Group maintains that the crew adhered to proper fire suppression procedures and that the prompt response from local firefighters was instrumental in controlling the fire.

Looking Ahead

While the intention of the inquiry is not to apportion blame, it seeks to prevent the recurrence of such devastating incidents. Previous guidelines have underscored the importance of regular shipboard firefighting education and training for local fire departments and ports. These hearings represent a critical juncture in improving safety measures, reinforcing training programs, and confronting the harsh realities of potential hazards in maritime operations.

Accidents Transportation United States
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

