Accidents

Public Assistance Sought in South Carolina Hit-and-Run Case: Tow Truck Operator Falls Victim

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:37 pm EST
Public Assistance Sought in South Carolina Hit-and-Run Case: Tow Truck Operator Falls Victim

In the fading light of December 27, the life of 39-year-old tow truck operator Eric Albertson was cruelly snuffed out in a hit-and-run collision on the West Frontage Road near the 24-mile marker on Interstate 95, just north of Ridgeland, South Carolina. Known affectionately as ‘PK’, Albertson was a respected member of his community, a Marine veteran, and a devoted father of three. He was in the line of duty, attending to a vehicle, when the fatal incident occurred.

Heartfelt Tributes and a Plea for Assistance

News of Albertson’s tragic demise has sent shockwaves through his community. A hard worker committed to his job at A-1 Towing, he was also a pillar of his family, coaching his children’s sports teams and encouraging one of them to follow in his footsteps into the military. As Albertson’s community mourns his untimely loss, a GoFundMe account has been established to help his widow with funeral expenses, demonstrating the depth of the impact of his untimely passing.

Suspect on the Run

Meanwhile, the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is actively seeking assistance from the public in their ongoing investigation. They have released details of a suspect vehicle, believed to be a dark metallic gray Chevrolet Trailblazer with front-end damage. The driver fled the scene of the collision, leaving Albertson to succumb to his injuries.

A Call to Action

The SCHP has urged anyone with relevant information to come forward, in the hope that justice may be served for Albertson and his family. The public is encouraged to contact the SCHP at the provided phone numbers, helping to shed light on the circumstances surrounding this devastating incident, and potentially aiding in the capture of the suspect. The tragic loss of Eric Albertson serves as a stark reminder of the dangers that roadside workers face every day, and the dire consequences of reckless and irresponsible driving.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

