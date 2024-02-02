Prolintas Announces Major Road Closures for AS International Half Marathon

Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings Sdn Bhd (Prolintas) has announced significant traffic disruptions due to the scheduled AS International Half Marathon on February 3. In an effort to accommodate the marathon event and ensure public safety, certain roads will be temporarily closed for the duration of the race.

Full Closure of AKLEH

The Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway (AKLEH), a crucial thoroughfare, will experience a full closure. This shutdown will start from 5 pm on February 3 and will continue until 2 am on February 4. The decision to completely close off AKLEH is in line with the objective of ensuring a smooth and safe race for the half marathon participants.

Partial Closure on SUKE

Simultaneously, there will be a partial closure of the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE), another important road artery. The affected area will stretch from Exit 1907 (Persimpangan Tasik Tambahan) to Exit 1914 (Persimpangan Bukit Antarabangsa), impacting both directions. Like AKLEH, this partial closure will begin at 5 pm on February 3 and will end at 2 am on February 4.

Advice for Road Users

These closures are necessary precautions to ensure the safety of the marathon participants and the general public alike. However, they will inevitably disrupt the usual traffic flow. Therefore, Prolintas advises all road users to plan their routes accordingly. By doing so, they can avoid unnecessary delays and ensure their journeys are as smooth as possible during this period.