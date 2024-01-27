Prison Guard Causes Fatal Crash on M62 While Using Phone, Avoids Jail

On March 16, 2021, the M62 motorway was the scene of a horrifying crash, caused by Jamie Bellerby, a 27-year-old prison guard from West Yorkshire. Bellerby was driving at speeds of up to 75mph while using her phone to read messages, send a voice note, and take calls, resulting in a fatal collision that claimed the life of 39-year-old lorry driver Stuart Murphy and inflicted serious injuries on a 37-year-old man, among others.

A Tragic Chain of Events

The devastating incident began when Bellerby's car struck the central reservation and flipped, triggering a pile-up. The severity of the crash was such that many victims were left in critical condition, with some even succumbing to their injuries.

Evidence and Court Proceedings

During the court proceedings, evidence of Bellerby's phone use at the time of the incident was presented. Furthermore, data that had been deleted raised questions about Bellerby's actions following the crash. Bellerby sobbed in court as the harrowing details of the incident were recounted.

Verdict and Reaction

Despite the damning evidence, Bellerby was spared jail time. Instead, she was handed a two-year community order, a five-month curfew, and mandated to undertake rehabilitation activities. The judge recognized the stress she had faced at work on the day of the incident, where she was stationed at HMP Forest Bank and dealt with an inmate testing positive for COVID-19 and an attack. However, the judge unequivocally condemned her use of her phone while driving.