Pretoria North Main Pool Reopens with Extensive Renovations after Seven-Month Closure

After a prolonged closure of nearly seven months, the main swimming pool in Pretoria North, situated on President Steyn Street, has triumphantly reopened its doors on January 27. The facility had been undergoing extensive renovations, which were originally slated to finish by mid-December. However, the complexity of the repairs, coupled with product shortages and labor unrest, led to an extension of the project's timeline.

Renovations and Delays

The renovations involved a comprehensive overhaul of the pool facilities. This included the repair of leaks and cracked floors, the replacement of old tiles, sandblasting the pool floor, tiling lane lines, and the installation of new expansion joints. The project, however, was fraught with challenges, notably product scarcity. The service provider was unable to provide a timeframe for the delivery of the scarce products required for sandblasting, causing a significant delay in the renovation process.

Official Acknowledgement

Lindela Mashigo, the Metro spokesperson, acknowledged these delays, expressing the impact that the scarcity of necessary products had on the renovation timeline. Despite these challenges, the team managed to complete the renovations, transforming the pool into a modern, fully equipped facility.

New Amenities and Safety Measures

The renovated pool now boasts brand new amenities, such as updated ablution facilities, a tuck shop, and a paddling pool for children. In addition to these amenities, stringent safety measures have also been put in place. Trained swimming and life-saving instructors are now on-site to ensure the safety of swimmers. This reopening comes as a welcome relief for the public, especially during the hot weather, offering a refreshed and safe place to cool off.