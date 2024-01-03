en English
Accidents

Preston Police Department Handles Series of Incidents Over Holiday Week

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:11 am EST
Preston Police Department Handles Series of Incidents Over Holiday Week

Between December 22 and December 27, the Preston Police Department was engaged in a series of incidents that showcased the diverse challenges faced by local law enforcement agencies. These ranged from routine matters such as dealing with an animal problem and assisting citizens, to more serious issues like responding to cases of battery and driving under the influence (DUI).

Law Enforcement in Action

The series of events kicked off on December 22, with the department attending to an animal problem involving a dog on the loose, a battery case, a DUI arrest, and a citizen needing assistance with telephone harassment. It was a day reflecting the multifaceted role of the police, ensuring the security and well-being of the community.

Continual Vigilance

The following day saw officers responding to an accident that resulted in property damage. They also provided assistance to a citizen on a separate incident, emphasizing the department’s commitment to maintaining law and order in the area. The department also responded to a 911 hangup on December 24, demonstrating their readiness to act swiftly in potential emergency situations.

The Holiday Beat

Even Christmas Day was not a day off for the Preston Police Department. Officers responded to another 911 hangup and attempted to locate a speeding vehicle, underscoring the department’s unwavering dedication to public safety. On December 26, they were on the beat again, responding to a fire alarm and providing assistance to another agency.

Finally, on December 27, the department dealt with a suspicious incident, attended to an accident causing property damage, and assisted with a lockout. This series of events underscores the unpredictable nature of law enforcement and the ever-present need for a dedicated police force to maintain peace and order.

Accidents Law Local News
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

