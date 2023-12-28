en English
Accidents

President Hakainde Hichilema Mourns Serenje Road Accident Victims, Calls for Heightened Road Safety

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:11 am EST
In a heartfelt reflection of a nation’s sorrow, President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia has publicly expressed his profound grief over a tragic road accident in Serenje that occurred on Tuesday. The devastating incident claimed the lives of 13 individuals, leaving a significant dent in the heart of the nation.

Zambia in Mourning

The incident took place in the Kabamba area, where a bus bound for Nakonde collided with a Tanzanian truck. The immediate consequence was horrific, with 13 lives lost and an additional 39 individuals sustaining various injuries. The government swiftly activated emergency measures, evacuating the injured victims for specialized treatment.

President Hichilema took to his official Facebook page to share his heartfelt condolences with the bereaved families. His words resonated with the grief of a leader and a nation, emphasizing that the entire nation’s thoughts and prayers were with them during this harsh time. The message also reflected the president’s deep concern over road safety, especially during the festive season.

Call for Heightened Safety

Building on the tragedy, President Hichilema urged both motorists and law enforcement officers to exercise increased vigilance on the roads. His call for caution comes at a critical time when people are more prone to travel due to the holiday season. His sentiments serve as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety measures and the grave consequences of their neglect.

Debate on Road Conditions

The tragic event has sparked discussions about road conditions and the competence of drivers, particularly those from Tanzania. The need for better road conditions, stricter enforcement of speed limits, and overall road safety is more evident than ever. As Zambia mourns its lost citizens, the echo of President Hichilema’s message rings clear: the value of a life is immeasurable, and every effort should be made to safeguard it on our roads.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

