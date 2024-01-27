Prather Foundation Honors Legacy of Lesley Prather and Kacey McCaw with Charitable Donation

The tragic loss of Lesley and Rhyan Prather, along with Carrie and Kacey McCaw, in a wrong-way vehicular accident on a St. Louis highway in February 2020, left a deep void in countless hearts. However, in the face of such a catastrophe, the Prather Foundation emerged to uphold their memory, not in mourning but through a commitment to community support and generosity.

A Legacy of Support and Commemoration

In commemoration of what would have been the birthdays of Lesley Prather and Kacey McCaw, the Prather Foundation made a significant philanthropic gesture. They donated $5,000 to Norton Women and Children's Hospital in Louisville, a contribution that goes beyond monetary value, symbolizing a beacon of hope and encouragement for new parents.

The Power of Personal Touch

Adding a personal touch to the donation, the Saint Michael's basketball team, which includes Prather's daughter and niece, contributed handwritten notes and diapers. This gesture, though seemingly small, holds immense emotional significance. It serves as a heartfelt reminder of the enduring love and support that Lesley and Rhyan Prather continue to offer, even from beyond the grave.

Prather Foundation: A Pillar of Community Support

Since its inception in September 2020, the Prather Foundation has solidified its commitment to community support. Terry Hall, a representative of the foundation, expressed that the donations are a way to provide encouragement to new parents, offering them a sense of guardian angels in Lesley and Rhyan. The foundation has demonstrated this commitment tangibly, having donated a staggering total of $750,000 to 380 families.

The work of the Prather Foundation serves as a potent reminder of the enduring legacies Lesley and Rhyan Prather and Kacey McCaw left behind. Their lives, though cut short, continue to inspire and support communities, proving that love and compassion can indeed transcend the finality of death.