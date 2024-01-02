Powerful Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Western Coast: Rescue Operations Underway

Japan, a nation all too familiar with seismic activities, was hit by a powerful earthquake on New Year’s Day. The 7.6 magnitude quake, the deadliest since 2016, ravaged the western coast, killing at least 48 people. Rescue operations are underway, battling against time and natural constraints to reach survivors, many of whom are feared trapped under collapsed buildings. A significant number of households in Ishikawa and Toyama prefectures have been left without power, and infrastructure damage is widespread. Meanwhile, the country’s nuclear plants have so far reported no irregularities following the quake.

Quake Triggers Tsunami Warnings and Aftershocks

The earthquake’s epicenter was on the west coast of Japan’s main island, shaking even buildings in Tokyo. It triggered tsunami waves along Japan’s west coast and neighbouring South Korea, necessitating evacuation procedures for coastal residents. The Japan Meteorological Agency, which put out the tsunami warnings, expects aftershocks in the coming days, adding to the nation’s woes.

Coastal Cities Suffer Immense Damage

Widespread destruction is evident in several coastal cities, with Wajima city reporting fires and over 100 homes and other buildings destroyed. The quake has also left more than 500 people stranded at Noto’s airport due to runway cracks, with many rail services and flights into the area suspended. An estimated 97,000 people have been evacuated following the disaster, with many still waiting to be rescued.

International Support and Local Response

As Japan battles this crisis, international support has been forthcoming. US President Joe Biden and other world leaders have expressed their condolences and readiness to assist. Meanwhile, Japan’s Self-Defense Forces have deployed 1,000 personnel for rescue efforts, with a potential for 10,000 more. The government, calling the rescue mission a ‘battle against time’, remains committed to doing everything possible to save lives. The Imperial Household Agency has cancelled Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako’s New Year appearance in light of the catastrophe.