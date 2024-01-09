Power Outage in Sunnyside Affects Over a Thousand Customers and Schools

Over one thousand residents and various schools in Sunnyside, Washington, found themselves grappling with a power outage, according to Pacific Power. The company is currently probing into the cause of the outage and estimates power restoration by 8:30 p.m.

Widespread Disruptions

Several schools within the Sunnyside School District, including Chief Kamiakin, Pioneer, Harrison, and Sunnyside High, are facing disruptions due to the outage. Telephonic services in these schools, as well as administrative buildings, are reportedly down, impeding communication.

Impact on After-School Activities

After-school activities at Pioneer and Harrison schools have been cancelled due to the power issue. Sunnyside High, on the other hand, is arranging for alternative communication methods for its athletes, ensuring minimal disruption to their schedules.

Power Restoration Underway

The number of customers still without power has dramatically been reduced to 212, indicating the restoration process is well underway. Owing to the developing nature of the situation, further updates are expected as the evening unfolds.