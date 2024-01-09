en English
Accidents

Power Outage in Sunnyside Affects Over a Thousand Customers and Schools

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:14 pm EST
Over one thousand residents and various schools in Sunnyside, Washington, found themselves grappling with a power outage, according to Pacific Power. The company is currently probing into the cause of the outage and estimates power restoration by 8:30 p.m.

Widespread Disruptions

Several schools within the Sunnyside School District, including Chief Kamiakin, Pioneer, Harrison, and Sunnyside High, are facing disruptions due to the outage. Telephonic services in these schools, as well as administrative buildings, are reportedly down, impeding communication.

Impact on After-School Activities

After-school activities at Pioneer and Harrison schools have been cancelled due to the power issue. Sunnyside High, on the other hand, is arranging for alternative communication methods for its athletes, ensuring minimal disruption to their schedules.

Power Restoration Underway

The number of customers still without power has dramatically been reduced to 212, indicating the restoration process is well underway. Owing to the developing nature of the situation, further updates are expected as the evening unfolds.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

