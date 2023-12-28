en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Poultry Farm Fire in Hamirpur Claims 5,000 Chickens, Owner Suffers Significant Financial Loss

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:01 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 7:23 am EST
Poultry Farm Fire in Hamirpur Claims 5,000 Chickens, Owner Suffers Significant Financial Loss

Hamirpur district in Himachal Pradesh was the scene of a devastating poultry farm fire on Wednesday night, according to officials. The farm, housing approximately 12,000 chickens, lost nearly half of its stock in the blaze, with an estimated 5,000 chickens succumbing to the flames. The incident has not only resulted in a significant loss of life but also immense financial losses for the farm’s owner, Jagtar Singh.

Fire Incident Details

The fire erupted in the Badsar sub-division where Singh’s farm is located. It quickly spread, engulfing the property and causing widespread damage. Batan Singh, the in-charge of the Bijhri fire station, confirmed that the fire had severely affected the property and its chicken population. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown at this point, and local authorities are still investigating the incident.

Investigation Underway

Police are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the incident to determine what may have sparked the fire. The case remains active, with every effort being made to uncover the cause and ascertain the full extent of the damage. As yet, there are no clear answers, but officials are working diligently to uncover the truth behind this unfortunate incident.

Impact on Owner

For Singh, the fire has led to a significant financial loss, running into lakhs. The destruction of both property and poultry stock has left him grappling with the aftermath of the disaster. The devastating loss of approximately 5,000 chickens has dealt a substantial blow to his livelihood, highlighting the fragility of small-scale farming operations and the profound impact such incidents can have on owners.

0
Accidents Agriculture Fire India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Storm in Waterford and Wexford: Taxi Driver Injured, Trees Downed, and Calls for Safety at Castlebar River

By BNN Correspondents

Mbongeni Ngema, Creator of 'Sarafina', Dies in Tragic Road Accident

By Ebenezer Mensah

Catastrophic Gasoline Tanker Explosion in Liberia Claims Over 40 Lives

By BNN Correspondents

Fatal Texas Collision Claims Six Lives: A Family's Journey Cut Short

By BNN Correspondents

Tragic Incident in Sheffield: Car Strikes Crowd, Leaves One Dead and S ...
@Accidents · 16 mins
Tragic Incident in Sheffield: Car Strikes Crowd, Leaves One Dead and S ...
heart comment 0
Polar Airlines Incident: A Case Study of Aviation Challenges in Russia

By BNN Correspondents

Polar Airlines Incident: A Case Study of Aviation Challenges in Russia
Ammonia Leak in Ennore Stirs Residents into Midnight Frenzy: Demands for Accountability Rise

By BNN Correspondents

Ammonia Leak in Ennore Stirs Residents into Midnight Frenzy: Demands for Accountability Rise
Unidentified Driver Perishes in Fiery Car Incident on Karnataka Highway

By Rizwan Shah

Unidentified Driver Perishes in Fiery Car Incident on Karnataka Highway
Human Error Led to Yeti Airlines Crash, Investigation Finds

By BNN Correspondents

Human Error Led to Yeti Airlines Crash, Investigation Finds
Latest Headlines
World News
MAFS UK's Shona Manderson Opens Up About Acne Struggle and Relationship with Matt Pilmoor
36 seconds
MAFS UK's Shona Manderson Opens Up About Acne Struggle and Relationship with Matt Pilmoor
Jacques Delors: 'Mr. Europe' and Architect of Modern Europe Passes Away at 98
42 seconds
Jacques Delors: 'Mr. Europe' and Architect of Modern Europe Passes Away at 98
HSE Launches Free Nasal Flu Vaccine Initiative for Children Amid Rising Cases
43 seconds
HSE Launches Free Nasal Flu Vaccine Initiative for Children Amid Rising Cases
Tottenham Hotspur's Manager Calls for Early Business in January Transfer Window
3 mins
Tottenham Hotspur's Manager Calls for Early Business in January Transfer Window
Former Indian Navy Spokesperson Foresees 'Long and Hard Battle Ahead': The Role of INS Imphal
3 mins
Former Indian Navy Spokesperson Foresees 'Long and Hard Battle Ahead': The Role of INS Imphal
Dean Elgar's Near Miss Double Century Bolsters South Africa in Boxing Day Test
5 mins
Dean Elgar's Near Miss Double Century Bolsters South Africa in Boxing Day Test
Bayelsa Governor Diri Lauds Predecessor Dickson for Political Maturity
6 mins
Bayelsa Governor Diri Lauds Predecessor Dickson for Political Maturity
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
7 mins
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
Telangana's Praja Palana Program: Bridging the Gap Between Citizens and Government Services
8 mins
Telangana's Praja Palana Program: Bridging the Gap Between Citizens and Government Services
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
7 mins
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
11 mins
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
40 mins
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
49 mins
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
59 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
3 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
3 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
5 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
5 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app