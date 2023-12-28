Poultry Farm Fire in Hamirpur Claims 5,000 Chickens, Owner Suffers Significant Financial Loss

Hamirpur district in Himachal Pradesh was the scene of a devastating poultry farm fire on Wednesday night, according to officials. The farm, housing approximately 12,000 chickens, lost nearly half of its stock in the blaze, with an estimated 5,000 chickens succumbing to the flames. The incident has not only resulted in a significant loss of life but also immense financial losses for the farm’s owner, Jagtar Singh.

Fire Incident Details

The fire erupted in the Badsar sub-division where Singh’s farm is located. It quickly spread, engulfing the property and causing widespread damage. Batan Singh, the in-charge of the Bijhri fire station, confirmed that the fire had severely affected the property and its chicken population. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown at this point, and local authorities are still investigating the incident.

Investigation Underway

Police are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the incident to determine what may have sparked the fire. The case remains active, with every effort being made to uncover the cause and ascertain the full extent of the damage. As yet, there are no clear answers, but officials are working diligently to uncover the truth behind this unfortunate incident.

Impact on Owner

For Singh, the fire has led to a significant financial loss, running into lakhs. The destruction of both property and poultry stock has left him grappling with the aftermath of the disaster. The devastating loss of approximately 5,000 chickens has dealt a substantial blow to his livelihood, highlighting the fragility of small-scale farming operations and the profound impact such incidents can have on owners.