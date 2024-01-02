en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Pot-Bellied Pig Sparks Tragic House Fire in Slippery Rock

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:30 pm EST
Pot-Bellied Pig Sparks Tragic House Fire in Slippery Rock

In the rural town of Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania, the new year started on a tragic note for the Painter family when a seemingly ordinary act resulted in a devastating house fire. The unsuspected culprit: their pot-bellied pig, Albert.

Unforeseen Consequences of an Act of Kindness

In an attempt to shield Albert from the harsh winter cold, the Painters had provided him with extra hay. However, the hay, in an unfortunate turn of events, came into contact with a heat lamp, sparking a fire that rapidly engulfed their residence.

Family’s Frightening Ordeal

Margaret Painter was the first to notice the fire just before the dawn of the new year. She alerted her husband, Tom, who made a brave yet unsuccessful attempt to contain the raging flames. The blaze escalated quickly, causing windows to shatter and explode due to the intense heat.

Escaping the Inferno

Despite the rapidly deteriorating situation, the Painter family managed to escape the inferno. However, the fire claimed the lives of two of their beloved cats. Albert, along with three other cats, survived the ordeal. Sadly, Albert suffered burns and smoke inhalation and is now under the care of a rescue ranch in Darlington, Beaver County. He is scheduled for further treatment at the Ohio State University Veterinary Medical Center.

Community Support in Recovery

As they grapple with the aftermath of the tragic fire, the Painters have set up a GoFundMe page to aid in their recovery efforts. Their story serves as a stark reminder of the unforeseen dangers that can lurk within our homes, even in the most well-intentioned of actions.

0
Accidents United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Teenager Injured by Celebratory Gunfire on New Year's Day in West Palm Beach

By Israel Ojoko

Farmington Parks and Recreation Grapple with Extensive Storm Damage

By Salman Khan

Unraveling the Mystery: Homeless Man Found Dead in Downtown Lewiston

By BNN Correspondents

Tragic Collision: ACE Train Strikes Pedestrian in Fremont's Baylands Area

By BNN Correspondents

Tragic Start to New Year: Fatal House Fire in Harrisburg ...
@Accidents · 5 mins
Tragic Start to New Year: Fatal House Fire in Harrisburg ...
heart comment 0
Fishermen’s Narrow Escape from Lightning Strike: A reminder of Nature’s Fury

By Salman Khan

Fishermen's Narrow Escape from Lightning Strike: A reminder of Nature’s Fury
Jammu Police Crack Hit-and-Run Case Amidst Nationwide Protests Over New Law

By Rafia Tasleem

Jammu Police Crack Hit-and-Run Case Amidst Nationwide Protests Over New Law
Missouri Sees Decrease in Holiday Traffic Accidents in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Missouri Sees Decrease in Holiday Traffic Accidents in 2024
Milwaukee Officer Shot During Standoff: A Look at the Risks in Domestic Violence Calls

By Waqas Arain

Milwaukee Officer Shot During Standoff: A Look at the Risks in Domestic Violence Calls
Latest Headlines
World News
Denver Reopens Rental Assistance Program Amid Rising Evictions
20 seconds
Denver Reopens Rental Assistance Program Amid Rising Evictions
Jaren Mangham Returns to Michigan State Football for 2024 Season
22 seconds
Jaren Mangham Returns to Michigan State Football for 2024 Season
Thrilling Outcomes in Recent Series of Girls' Prep Basketball Games
31 seconds
Thrilling Outcomes in Recent Series of Girls' Prep Basketball Games
Farmington Parks and Recreation Grapple with Extensive Storm Damage
41 seconds
Farmington Parks and Recreation Grapple with Extensive Storm Damage
Harrison Butker: The Kicker Turning Heads in Week 18
45 seconds
Harrison Butker: The Kicker Turning Heads in Week 18
Snapshot of Girls' High School Basketball: A Symphony of Competition
50 seconds
Snapshot of Girls' High School Basketball: A Symphony of Competition
Frontier Conference Basketball Play Set to Ignite the Court
50 seconds
Frontier Conference Basketball Play Set to Ignite the Court
Olentangy Boys' Basketball Team Extends Winning Streak
55 seconds
Olentangy Boys' Basketball Team Extends Winning Streak
Florida's Disney Governance Overhaul: Restructured Board Holds First Meeting
56 seconds
Florida's Disney Governance Overhaul: Restructured Board Holds First Meeting
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
45 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app