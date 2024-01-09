en English
Accidents

Portland Teacher Discovers Critical Aircraft Part in Backyard, Grounding 171 Planes

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:43 pm EST
Portland Teacher Discovers Critical Aircraft Part in Backyard, Grounding 171 Planes

The peaceful backyard of a Portland schoolteacher became the unlikely landing spot for a critical piece of an Alaska Airlines airplane. Bob Sauer, a 64-year-old physics teacher at Catlin Gabel School, discovered the mid-cabin door plug of a Boeing 737 Max 9 in his backyard, leaning against a cedar tree, a find that could unlock answers to the midair emergency that caused a hole in the plane. The door plug, used to fill emergency exits not needed on planes with fewer than the maximum number of seats, had been ripped from the aircraft mid-flight.

Discovery and Response

Sauer’s discovery was prompted by a neighbor’s mention of a found cellphone from the plane in the vicinity. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) promptly retrieved the door plug from Sauer’s yard for examination, transporting it to a laboratory in Washington, D.C. This incident, which thankfully resulted in no serious injuries to the 171 passengers and six crew members aboard despite the exposure to strong winds through the resultant hole in the fuselage, has led to the grounding of 171 Boeing 737 Max 9 planes in the U.S. over renewed safety concerns.

A Teaching Moment

Bob Sauer, ever the educator, utilized this extraordinary experience to elucidate the physics principle of impulse to his astronomy class. He explained how impulse, akin to the function of an airbag, helped mitigate the impact of the falling object, turning a potentially lethal scenario into a story of surprising survival.

The Troubled History of Boeing 737 Max

The Boeing 737 Max series has a fraught history, marred by two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019 that led to the deaths of 346 people. The global grounding of the model until late 2020 followed these tragedies, lifting only after Boeing implemented changes to the aircraft. This recent incident with the Alaska Airlines flight reinforces the lingering questions regarding the safety of the Boeing 737 Max 9, casting a long shadow over the future of the model.

Accidents Aviation United States
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

