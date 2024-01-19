Portland Ice Storm Tragedy: Three Electrocuted, Baby Saved by Courageous Neighbor

In a heartrending event that unfolded amidst an ongoing ice storm in Portland, Oregon, three members of a family were tragically electrocuted when a power line, brought down by the severe weather, struck their vehicle. The victims included a couple and a 15-year-old boy, all from the same family.

The Unfortunate Incident

The incident occurred as the family was about to set off in their red SUV. The father, carrying his baby, slipped on the ice, inadvertently coming into contact with the live wire. The mother, six months pregnant, and her 15-year-old brother, both met the same fate as they rushed to help. This horrifying scene was witnessed by 18-year-old Majiah Washington, who lived nearby.

Despite the terrifying scene, Washington, who was on the phone with emergency services, noticed that the infant was still alive. Displaying immense courage, she decided to intervene, managing to retrieve the baby without suffering any shocks herself. The baby was later examined at a hospital and reported to be unharmed. Washington's bravery was later recognized and praised by Portland Fire and Rescue for her life-saving actions.

Statewide Emergency

This tragic incident is just one of the many disasters caused by the severe ice storm that has ravaged the Pacific Northwest. A total of 10 fatalities have been reported in Oregon due to various storm-related incidents, including electrocutions. Five additional deaths from hypothermia have occurred in the Seattle area, prompting Oregon's governor to declare a statewide emergency. The fatal electrocutions were caused by a large branch breaking from a tree and falling onto utility wires, which then landed on the family's vehicle.

The tragic loss has left the community in mourning. Ronald Briggs, the father of the deceased 21-year-old woman and 15-year-old boy, confirmed the deaths but declined further comment, asking for privacy during this difficult time. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the relentless power of nature and the inherent danger of severe weather conditions, as well as the heroism of ordinary individuals in extraordinary circumstances.