Accidents

Portland Family’s Home Damaged in Car Crash, Driver and Passengers Flee Scene

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:31 am EST
Portland Family's Home Damaged in Car Crash, Driver and Passengers Flee Scene

In the quiet hours when most families are safely tucked in bed, a Portland, Oregon family faced the unimaginable. A Mercedes sedan turned their home into a nightmarish scene of destruction, plowing through a fence, a palm tree, and finally into their living room. The force of the crash was such that it not only upset the sanctity of their living space but also impacted a bedroom and a bathroom.

Family Unhurt but Displaced

Though the family was asleep at the time of the incident, they escaped physical harm. The damage to the house, however, is another story. The once peaceful abode now requires extensive repairs that are expected to take months. This unfortunate turn of events has forced the family to seek temporary residence in a hotel.

Delayed Police Response Time Raises Questions

Adding to the family’s distress was the delayed response from the Portland police. The family expressed their frustration, stating it took an hour for the officers to arrive at the scene of the accident. News outlet KOIN 6 attempted to reach out to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) regarding the delay in response, but the PPB has yet to comment.

Driver and Passengers Still at Large

In a twist that seems torn from the pages of a crime novel, the driver and three passengers of the vehicle fled the scene immediately after the crash. The search for these individuals remains ongoing. As the family picks up the pieces of their shattered home and life, they are left with unanswered questions and a long road ahead. To help the family during this tough time, a GoFundMe page has been established.

Accidents Law United States
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

