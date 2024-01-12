en English
Accidents

Portland Caretaker Sues City and Hammock Company for $950,000 Following Light Pole Collapse

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:58 pm EST
Portland Caretaker Sues City and Hammock Company for $950,000 Following Light Pole Collapse

In the summer of 2022, a picturesque afternoon in Portland’s Irving Park took a horrifying turn. A local caretaker and a young boy, leisurely lying on a hammock tied to a light pole, were besieged by the pole’s unexpected collapse. The incident led to severe injuries for the boy and the caretaker, who is now filing a lawsuit against the city of Portland and a Canadian outdoor gear company, Hidden Wild, aiming to recuperate $950,000 in damages.

Understanding the Gravity of Injuries

The caretaker’s injuries were substantial and ranged from a concussion, bilateral femur injuries, lacerations, a pelvis crush injury, to rectal bleeding. Along with these physical injuries, she has also been wrestling with anxiety since the incident. The boy, although he sustained serious injuries, his specifics have not been disclosed to protect his privacy.

The Lawsuit Breakdown

The lawsuit posits that the city of Portland should have foreseen the risk posed by tying hammocks to light poles and failed in its responsibility to warn the public. Additionally, it holds Hidden Wild accountable, alleging that the company did not provide sufficient instructions on safe hammock use. The lawsuit seeks $850,000 for non-economic damages, encompassing pain and suffering, and $100,000 for economic damages, including healthcare costs and lost wages.

City’s Preventive Measures and Defendant’s Silence

In response to the incident, Portland Parks and Recreation has initiated a $15 million Light Pole Safety Project. The project, scheduled to be completed by summer 2023, involves replacing over 200 older light poles in public spaces to address safety concerns. The Portland City Attorney’s Office, however, has chosen not to comment on the lawsuit. As of the time of reporting, Hidden Wild has not responded to requests for comment.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

