Port Saint Lucie: Multi-Vehicle Crash Sparks Police Search, Disrupts Traffic

A series of vehicular incidents in Port Saint Lucie have disrupted traffic and sparked a police search, with all lanes on I-95 near Crosstown Parkway and Gatlin Boulevard sealed off. The incidents include a multi-vehicle accident near Crosstown Parkway and a related crash on Brandywine Lane and Commerce Center Drive, west of I-95. A considerable number of police officers are present at both sites, hailing from Fort Pierce Police and Port Saint Lucie Police departments. As of now, the authorities have not disclosed any information on the victims or potential fatalities.

String of Vehicular Incidents

The first incident reported was a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 near Crosstown Parkway. The vehicles involved include a semi truck and a vehicle from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). The impact of the crash was severe enough to warrant the closure of all lanes, including the Exit 120 on-ramp. The search for additional vehicles or individuals involved in the crash is ongoing.

Secondary Crash and Ongoing Investigation

Simultaneously, another incident occurred on Commerce Centre Drive. A white Kia was found crashed into a tree, with its occupants having fled the scene. This incident is believed to be related to the I-95 crash, and has resulted in a wide-scale search in the Castle Pines neighborhood. Local residents have been advised to avoid the area.

Impact on Traffic and Residents

These incidents have had a significant impact on the traffic in the area, with the I-95 crash site remaining closed as of 6:50 a.m., according to the Florida 511 website. The police search has also caused disruptions for the residents of the Castle Pines neighborhood. The authorities are urging the public to provide any information that might assist in the ongoing investigation.

As the Fort Pierce Police, Port Saint Lucie Police, and FHP continue their efforts, further information is pending. The unfolding situation underlines the unpredictability of traffic incidents and the subsequent ripple effects on local communities.