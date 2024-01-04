en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Pomona Hit-and-Run: Young Mother’s Life Tragically Cut Short

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:57 pm EST
Pomona Hit-and-Run: Young Mother’s Life Tragically Cut Short

In the early hours of New Year’s Day in Pomona, California, a tragedy unfolded. At the intersection of Garey Avenue and Center Street, a young mother lost her life in a hit-and-run accident. The victim, a 23-year-old woman named Khailyn Garcia, left behind not only a grieving boyfriend but also a 6-month-old son now left without a mother.

The Tragic Incident

Khailyn Garcia and her boyfriend, Miguel Vega, were returning from a New Year’s event where Vega, a professional DJ, was working. Unfortunately, Khailyn was feeling unwell and stepped out of the car to get some fresh air. It was then, just before 1:30 a.m., that she was struck by a speeding vehicle. Vega, who was present at the scene, had to witness the horrifying incident unfold.

The suspected vehicle was identified as a white Mercedes-Benz, model year somewhere between 2020 and 2023. Unfortunately, the driver did not stop and fled the scene, leaving Khailyn severely injured.

Remembering Khailyn

Khailyn was taken to the hospital immediately, but the severity of her injuries proved too much, and she tragically did not survive. Vega, grappling with the sudden loss of his partner, described Khailyn as a lively and enthusiastic person. Her absence has left a profound void in his life, and he expressed his deep grief and the need for her support, especially in raising their young son.

Seeking Justice

In response to this tragic event, a GoFundMe account was set up to cover Khailyn’s funeral costs. Vega, now preparing to raise their child alone, made a public appeal for the driver responsible to turn themselves in to the police. The search for the hit-and-run driver continues, with the hope that justice will eventually be served for Khailyn and her loved ones.

0
Accidents United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
42 seconds ago
Driver Evades Police and Crashes into Subiaco Apartment Complex
On Wednesday night, a driver in Subiaco evaded law enforcement, resulting in a collision through the wall of an apartment complex. The origins of the incident trace back to a meeting outside a hotel on Walker Avenue in West Perth, where drug and firearm detectives were approaching a group of individuals. Subiaco Crash: A Fugitive
Driver Evades Police and Crashes into Subiaco Apartment Complex
Spokane Valley Death Mystery: Authorities Investigate Unattended Demise
10 mins ago
Spokane Valley Death Mystery: Authorities Investigate Unattended Demise
Black Box Recovered from Tragic Osprey Crash, Investigation Continues
13 mins ago
Black Box Recovered from Tragic Osprey Crash, Investigation Continues
Tragic Death on Interstate 90: Young Woman Struck by Intoxicated Driver
5 mins ago
Tragic Death on Interstate 90: Young Woman Struck by Intoxicated Driver
Roadside Accident Involving Senior Police Officer's Family Sparks Confrontation in Tumakuru
5 mins ago
Roadside Accident Involving Senior Police Officer's Family Sparks Confrontation in Tumakuru
Hit-and-Run Skiing Collision Highlights Growing Safety Concerns at U.S. Ski Resorts
10 mins ago
Hit-and-Run Skiing Collision Highlights Growing Safety Concerns at U.S. Ski Resorts
Latest Headlines
World News
Lance Morris: On the Brink of Test Cricket Amidst T20 Triumph
23 seconds
Lance Morris: On the Brink of Test Cricket Amidst T20 Triumph
Guest Lecturers Detained in Bengaluru: A Call for Job Regularization Echoes
40 seconds
Guest Lecturers Detained in Bengaluru: A Call for Job Regularization Echoes
Buffalo Bills' Dion Dawkins, James Cook Earn Pro Bowl Selections
41 seconds
Buffalo Bills' Dion Dawkins, James Cook Earn Pro Bowl Selections
Eugene's Payroll Tax Marks Three Years: A Balancing Act in Criminal Justice Funding
1 min
Eugene's Payroll Tax Marks Three Years: A Balancing Act in Criminal Justice Funding
Illness-Driven Attendance Fluctuations Fuel Tensions in the House
1 min
Illness-Driven Attendance Fluctuations Fuel Tensions in the House
Kansas City Chiefs Score Five Players in 2024 Pro Bowl Selections
1 min
Kansas City Chiefs Score Five Players in 2024 Pro Bowl Selections
UC Riverside vs UC Davis: An Evenly Matched Basketball Encounter
3 mins
UC Riverside vs UC Davis: An Evenly Matched Basketball Encounter
Emma Sears Returns to Ohio State Women's Soccer, Eyes 2023 NWSL Draft
3 mins
Emma Sears Returns to Ohio State Women's Soccer, Eyes 2023 NWSL Draft
Arizona Border Port Set to Reopen: Governor Hobbs Expresses Approval and Concern
3 mins
Arizona Border Port Set to Reopen: Governor Hobbs Expresses Approval and Concern
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
4 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
5 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app