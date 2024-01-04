Pomona Hit-and-Run: Young Mother’s Life Tragically Cut Short

In the early hours of New Year’s Day in Pomona, California, a tragedy unfolded. At the intersection of Garey Avenue and Center Street, a young mother lost her life in a hit-and-run accident. The victim, a 23-year-old woman named Khailyn Garcia, left behind not only a grieving boyfriend but also a 6-month-old son now left without a mother.

The Tragic Incident

Khailyn Garcia and her boyfriend, Miguel Vega, were returning from a New Year’s event where Vega, a professional DJ, was working. Unfortunately, Khailyn was feeling unwell and stepped out of the car to get some fresh air. It was then, just before 1:30 a.m., that she was struck by a speeding vehicle. Vega, who was present at the scene, had to witness the horrifying incident unfold.

The suspected vehicle was identified as a white Mercedes-Benz, model year somewhere between 2020 and 2023. Unfortunately, the driver did not stop and fled the scene, leaving Khailyn severely injured.

Remembering Khailyn

Khailyn was taken to the hospital immediately, but the severity of her injuries proved too much, and she tragically did not survive. Vega, grappling with the sudden loss of his partner, described Khailyn as a lively and enthusiastic person. Her absence has left a profound void in his life, and he expressed his deep grief and the need for her support, especially in raising their young son.

Seeking Justice

In response to this tragic event, a GoFundMe account was set up to cover Khailyn’s funeral costs. Vega, now preparing to raise their child alone, made a public appeal for the driver responsible to turn themselves in to the police. The search for the hit-and-run driver continues, with the hope that justice will eventually be served for Khailyn and her loved ones.