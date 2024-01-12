en English
Accidents

Policeman Critically Injured in Jalandhar Hit-and-Run: Driver at Large

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:10 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 2:14 am EST
Policeman Critically Injured in Jalandhar Hit-and-Run: Driver at Large

A police officer was tragically struck and seriously injured by a speeding car at a checkpost in a shocking incident that happened in the centre of Jalandhar, Punjab. A CCTV camera at a cutting-edge checkpoint near the Sutlej River in the Shahkot area recorded the horrific incident. The 27-second film, which is currently making the rounds, depicts a horrifying story of disobedience and contempt for both life and the law.

Unfolding of the Tragic Incident

The CCTV footage clearly displays a vehicle approaching from Moga Road. ASI Surjeet Singh, the policeman on duty, signaled for the car to stop. However, instead of complying with the officer’s signal, the driver accelerated, slamming into the policeman with a force that sent him soaring into the air before he crash-landed on the road divider.

Hit-and-run: Driver Flees, Leaving Officer Critically Injured

Following the brutal collision, the driver chose not to stop and offer assistance. He instead decided to flee the scene, leaving behind the critically injured officer. Singh was immediately rushed to the government hospital in Shahkot, before being referred to DMCH Ludhiana due to the severity of his injuries.

Police Intensify Search for the Runaway Driver

Authorities have reported the policeman’s condition as serious and have launched extensive efforts to locate and apprehend the driver responsible for the grave incident. The video footage serves as a chilling reminder of the peril that law enforcement officers sometimes face in the line of duty, and the incident has sparked widespread calls for justice for ASI Surjeet Singh.

Accidents
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

