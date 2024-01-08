en English
Accidents

Police Seek Witnesses Following Fatal Crash near Taupō

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:51 am EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 12:56 am EST
On January 5th, a devastating accident unfolded on Broadlands Road near Taupō, with two vehicles colliding, resulting in two fatalities and one critical injury. The incident occurred around 4.10 pm, marking a somber start to the New Year for the local community. Senior Sergeant Jason Henderson has since taken the lead in the ongoing investigation, and police are now reaching out to potential witnesses that might hold essential information to help unravel the circumstances surrounding the tragic event.

Seeking Crucial Witnesses

Following the fatal crash, police have focused their efforts on identifying and interviewing witnesses who may provide critical details about the incident. Specifically, they are interested in drivers or occupants of vehicles that were in the line of traffic at the time of the accident. The police believe that these individuals might possess vital information that could shed light on the sequence of events leading up to the crash, and possibly identify the causes.

Public Appeal

In a public appeal, authorities have encouraged anyone who was on Broadlands Road or in its vicinity near White Road and the PermaPine timber mill at the time of the accident to come forward. The area, marked by distinctive signs for Landcorp and Wairakei Estate, was likely to have seen a significant amount of traffic. The police have already interviewed one vehicle occupant but are seeking more witnesses who could help piece together the puzzle.

How to Contact

Senior Sergeant Jason Henderson urged those with information to reach out to the police on 105 or online, referencing file number 240105/9005. The quest for information is not limited to those who were directly on the scene. Any additional details, even if considered insignificant, could potentially be of immense value to the investigation.

Accidents New Zealand
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

