Police Pursuit from Conway to Fryeburg Ends in Fatal Shooting

From the quietude of Conway, New Hampshire, to the snowy streets of Fryeburg, Maine, a police chase unfolded, leading to the fatal shooting of a pickup truck driver identified as 52-year-old Kenneth Ellis from Hyannis, Massachusetts. The pursuit began in Conway, where local authorities received a complaint about a black Ford F-150 driving erratically.

A Chase Across State Lines

The incident began at Cumberland Farms in Conway Village, where Ellis was first spotted. Despite attempts by the Conway police to stop him, Ellis continued his erratic driving, leading to a high-speed chase. The Conway police, however, eventually terminated the pursuit, prioritizing public safety over immediate apprehension.

The Fatal Encounter in Fryeburg

The pursuit was far from over as Maine authorities later located the vehicle in Fryeburg. Ellis, having struck multiple vehicles and finally crashing into a snowbank, emerged from the truck. In an alarming turn of events, he brandished a knife at the officers. A Fryeburg police officer, subsequently identified as Officer Michael St. Laurent, responded by discharging his firearm, fatally wounding Ellis. The tumultuous incident also resulted in non-life-threatening injuries to Oxford County Sheriff Deputy Justin Groetzinger, adding to the chaos.

Awaiting Investigation

Ellis was pronounced dead at the scene, marking a tragic end to the pursuit. Officer St. Laurent has been placed on paid administrative leave, as is standard protocol in such situations. The Maine Attorney General's Office is now investigating the use of deadly force in the incident, with the aim of ensuring transparency and accountability. The pursuit and its fatal conclusion underscore the unpredictability of law enforcement encounters and the constant risks officers face in the line of duty.