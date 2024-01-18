en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Police Officer Tragically Killed in Line of Duty in Cross Dete

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:07 am EST
Police Officer Tragically Killed in Line of Duty in Cross Dete

In a tragic incident that has left a community in shock, Constable Adam Mugwazo, a dedicated police officer, was fatally injured in Cross Dete on Tuesday. The accident occurred while he was dutifully documenting an accident scene, an act that tragically cost him his life.

Unforeseen Tragedy during Duty

Constable Mugwazo was stationed inside a police vehicle, engaged in recording a statement when disaster struck. Amidst the downpour, a speeding haulage truck collided with a stationary truck and the police vehicle. The force of the impact was such that it led to Mugwazo being trapped between the two trucks, causing his immediate death.

Officer with a Stellar Record

Prior to his assignment at Dete Police Station in the Hwange district, Mugwazo had a distinguished record of service. He had served in Victoria Falls and Hwange, working in the traffic department. His commitment to duty and his dedication to maintaining traffic order, even in the face of challenging circumstances, were well recognized by his peers and superiors.

Investigation Underway

Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the national police spokesperson, confirmed the details of the tragic incident and mentioned that the investigation into the case is now underway. Eyewitnesses at the scene described a harrowing scene as efforts were made to free Mugwazo. The process ultimately required the use of cutting torches to retrieve his body, underscoring the severity of the accident. The community has now raised concerns about the hazardous road conditions in Cross Dete, especially during rainy conditions.

0
Accidents Law Zimbabwe
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
2 mins ago
Four Bangladesh Chhatra League Activists Tragically Killed in Sylhet-Tamabil Road Accident
In a harrowing turn of events, four activists of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) met with a fatal accident on the Sylhet-Tamabil Road. The incident occurred late on Friday night when the microbus they were traveling in tragically veered off the road and plunged into a roadside ditch in Jaintapur upazila. Identifying the Deceased The
Four Bangladesh Chhatra League Activists Tragically Killed in Sylhet-Tamabil Road Accident
Vistex CEO Sanjay Shah Dies in Tragic Accident at Ramoji Film City
17 mins ago
Vistex CEO Sanjay Shah Dies in Tragic Accident at Ramoji Film City
Montgomery Fire/Rescue Team Saves Family Pet from House Fire
23 mins ago
Montgomery Fire/Rescue Team Saves Family Pet from House Fire
Paria Fuel Trading Company Faces Potential Prosecution Following Diving Tragedy
12 mins ago
Paria Fuel Trading Company Faces Potential Prosecution Following Diving Tragedy
Paria Enquiry Report Recommends Corporate Manslaughter Charges, Emphasizes Workplace Safety
12 mins ago
Paria Enquiry Report Recommends Corporate Manslaughter Charges, Emphasizes Workplace Safety
Alec Baldwin Faces Manslaughter Charges; Nigeria's Tourism Potential Uncovered
13 mins ago
Alec Baldwin Faces Manslaughter Charges; Nigeria's Tourism Potential Uncovered
Latest Headlines
World News
High School Boys' Basketball: Recent Game Outcomes and Postponements
2 mins
High School Boys' Basketball: Recent Game Outcomes and Postponements
Suresh Raina Offers Valuable Guidance to Indian U19 Team Ahead of World Cup 2024
2 mins
Suresh Raina Offers Valuable Guidance to Indian U19 Team Ahead of World Cup 2024
Four Bangladesh Chhatra League Activists Tragically Killed in Sylhet-Tamabil Road Accident
2 mins
Four Bangladesh Chhatra League Activists Tragically Killed in Sylhet-Tamabil Road Accident
Arsenal Eyes Getafe's Borja Mayoral in Bid to Improve Goalscoring
2 mins
Arsenal Eyes Getafe's Borja Mayoral in Bid to Improve Goalscoring
Indiana Hoosiers Face Defeat Amid Team Challenges
3 mins
Indiana Hoosiers Face Defeat Amid Team Challenges
Victories and Cancellations Mark High School Basketball Games Amid Wintry Weather
3 mins
Victories and Cancellations Mark High School Basketball Games Amid Wintry Weather
Atlanta Hawks Edge out Miami Heat in Thrilling NBA Showdown
3 mins
Atlanta Hawks Edge out Miami Heat in Thrilling NBA Showdown
Controversy Erupts as Non-Binary Runner Denied Prize Money at NYC Marathon
3 mins
Controversy Erupts as Non-Binary Runner Denied Prize Money at NYC Marathon
Caleb Downs Commits to Ohio State, Shaking Up College Football Landscape
3 mins
Caleb Downs Commits to Ohio State, Shaking Up College Football Landscape
Indian CEO Tragically Dies; India and France Elevate Partnership
1 hour
Indian CEO Tragically Dies; India and France Elevate Partnership
January 19, 2024: A Day of Observance and Political Shifts
2 hours
January 19, 2024: A Day of Observance and Political Shifts
Interconnected Events Echo the Complexity of Global Affairs
2 hours
Interconnected Events Echo the Complexity of Global Affairs
Devastating Fire Rages at Bridgend Industrial Estate in South Wales
5 hours
Devastating Fire Rages at Bridgend Industrial Estate in South Wales
Financial Sector Witnesses Positive Shift in 2024: Travelers' Earnings Exceed Expectations
6 hours
Financial Sector Witnesses Positive Shift in 2024: Travelers' Earnings Exceed Expectations
Rhode Island man charged in connection with Patriots fan's death pleads not guilty
7 hours
Rhode Island man charged in connection with Patriots fan's death pleads not guilty
Bradley Cooper's Unusual Awards Season Experience: Public Schadenfreude and Rob Lowe's Text Gaffe
9 hours
Bradley Cooper's Unusual Awards Season Experience: Public Schadenfreude and Rob Lowe's Text Gaffe
Palworld Shakes Up the Gaming Scene with its Unique 'Pokémon with Guns' Concept
11 hours
Palworld Shakes Up the Gaming Scene with its Unique 'Pokémon with Guns' Concept
Indiana bill defining antisemitism advances to state Senate
14 hours
Indiana bill defining antisemitism advances to state Senate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app