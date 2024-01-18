Police Officer Tragically Killed in Line of Duty in Cross Dete

In a tragic incident that has left a community in shock, Constable Adam Mugwazo, a dedicated police officer, was fatally injured in Cross Dete on Tuesday. The accident occurred while he was dutifully documenting an accident scene, an act that tragically cost him his life.

Unforeseen Tragedy during Duty

Constable Mugwazo was stationed inside a police vehicle, engaged in recording a statement when disaster struck. Amidst the downpour, a speeding haulage truck collided with a stationary truck and the police vehicle. The force of the impact was such that it led to Mugwazo being trapped between the two trucks, causing his immediate death.

Officer with a Stellar Record

Prior to his assignment at Dete Police Station in the Hwange district, Mugwazo had a distinguished record of service. He had served in Victoria Falls and Hwange, working in the traffic department. His commitment to duty and his dedication to maintaining traffic order, even in the face of challenging circumstances, were well recognized by his peers and superiors.

Investigation Underway

Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the national police spokesperson, confirmed the details of the tragic incident and mentioned that the investigation into the case is now underway. Eyewitnesses at the scene described a harrowing scene as efforts were made to free Mugwazo. The process ultimately required the use of cutting torches to retrieve his body, underscoring the severity of the accident. The community has now raised concerns about the hazardous road conditions in Cross Dete, especially during rainy conditions.