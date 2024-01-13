Police Chase Ends in Collision: Civilians Injured, Suspects Apprehended

On Friday afternoon, near the historic Zwartkop Airforce base in Centurion, a high-speed police chase culminated in a dramatic motor vehicle collision. The chase ended abruptly when the vehicle harboring the alleged assailants crashed into another, unsuspecting vehicle, causing injury and chaos on the Old Johannesburg Road.

Impact of the Collision

The aftermath of the collision left two civilians with injuries ranging from minor to moderate. They were quickly transported to a local hospital, where they are currently stable. Amidst the unsettling flurry of events, numerous emergency and security services, including Netcare911, various security companies, and the local fire department, provided immediate and necessary aid at the scene.

Arrest of the Assailants

In the wake of the collision, three suspects were detained at the scene. Two of these suspects also suffered from minor to moderate injuries in the crash and were subsequently transferred to the hospital under stringent police custody. The police are currently diligently investigating the precise sequence of events that led to the chase and the ensuing collision, casting a spotlight on the incident’s circumstances.

Community Response and Engagement

The incident saw the active involvement of CERT, a non-profit public beneficiary organization that offers community services free of charge, relying solely on public donations. In light of their contribution to the response, CERT is actively seeking donations to continue their indispensable work in the community.