Pokemon Go Players Turn Real-Life Heroes, Rescuing Children From Icy Waters

In a remarkable act of bravery, three young adults, engrossed in their game of Pokemon Go at Spring Creek Marina, turned real-life heroes as they rescued two children who had fallen through the ice. The incident, which took place on January 5, 2024, involved Jarett Carver, Sequoia Passmore, and William Pike, all 21, who noticed two unsupervised children, aged around 8 and 12, playing on the ice.

Swift Action Amid Crisis

Upon seeing the children plunge into the icy water, Carver did not hesitate to rush to their aid while Passmore immediately dialed 911. Despite the risk of hypothermia and the danger of falling through the thin ice, which he eventually did, Carver managed to pull both children out of the water and safely bring them to shore.

Collaborative Efforts

Pike, in his attempt to assist, also fell through the ice and had to seek help from a nearby house. An unidentified woman stepped up to aid in the rescue operation by warming up the children in her car until the arrival of the ambulance. The children’s parents, who arrived later, were visibly distressed by the incident.

Raising Awareness of Ice Safety

Post the incident, the Spring Creek Association issued an alert, urging visitors and residents not to venture onto the ice, emphasizing that the thickness of the ice is not monitored and urging people to enjoy the scenic marina from the safety of the walking paths. The three friends, who have known each other for seven years through online gaming, underscored the dangers of playing on ice and expressed their relief that the children were safe. The names and conditions of the children, however, have not been revealed.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of ice safety, and the potential risks involved in winter activities. It also highlights the inherent human instinct to help, and the remarkable courage displayed by Carver, Pike, and Passmore – an attribute that transcends the virtual world of Pokemon Go, making them heroes in the real world.