Pokemon Go Players Turn Heroes: Save Children from Icy Marina in Spring Creek

In the tranquility of Spring Creek, Nevada, a day of leisure turned into a heart-stopping drama as two children, aged around 8 and 12, plunged through the icy surface of the Spring Creek Marina. The alarm was raised by an unlikely trio of heroes: Jarett Carver, Sequioa Passmore, and William Pike, who were engrossed in a game of Pokemon Go when they spotted the horrifying spectacle.

Unforeseen Heroes in Action

The group of youths, immersed in their virtual pursuit, noticed the children playing precariously on the ice. Without a second’s hesitation, they sprang into action when they saw the ice give way beneath the children. Carver, braving the freezing water, plunged in after the children, even as the ice cracked under his weight. Passmore, thinking on her feet, dialed 911, and Pike, despite also falling through the ice, managed to seek help from a nearby house.

A Community Rallies

An unidentified woman played her part in the drama, warming the children in her car until paramedics arrived on the scene. The children, who seemed to have been playing unsupervised, were shaken but largely unharmed. The parents arrived later, visibly distressed but grateful for the quick action of the young adults.

Ice Safety: A Wake-Up Call

In the aftermath of the incident, Carver, Passmore, and Pike, together with the Spring Creek Association, felt compelled to issue a safety warning. This incident underscored the importance of ice safety and the potentially fatal consequences of unsupervised play. The Spring Creek Association has advised residents to enjoy the marina from the safety of the designated walking paths, a message that echoes the earlier plea of the young heroes: “Do not let children play on the ice.”