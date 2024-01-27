New Jersey Mourns Loss as Plainfield Firefighter Dies in Line of Duty

In an act of solemn recognition, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has instructed for flags to be flown at half-staff in memory of firefighter Marques Hudson who tragically lost his life in the line of duty. Aged 32, Hudson was killed while responding to a house fire in Plainfield on Friday, a stark reminder of the inherent risks firefighters face daily.

The Incident, Efforts, and Investigation

Shortly after arriving for his shift, Hudson suffered grievous injuries, either falling through the floor or down the stairs while fighting the fire. Despite a mayday call and a rapid rescue attempt by four fellow firefighters, Hudson was pronounced dead after over an hour of medical efforts at the hospital. Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Plainfield's First Line-of-Duty Death

This incident marks the first instance in Plainfield's history where a firefighter has died on duty during a fire. A father of three, Hudson had joined the Plainfield Fire Department in December 2021. His untimely death has shaken the community, leaving behind a trail of profound grief and irreplaceable loss.

Community’s Response and Mayor’s Statement

Mayor Adrian Mapp voiced the city's sorrow, stating that Plainfield is dealing with an irreplaceable loss. The scene of the incident, a badly damaged two-family home, was under police watch with caution tape surrounding it. Alongside Hudson, three other firefighters were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Fortunately, every resident of the home managed to escape unscathed.