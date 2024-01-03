en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Plainedge High School Mourns the Tragic Loss of Senior Student Dylan Nuccio

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:31 pm EST
Plainedge High School Mourns the Tragic Loss of Senior Student Dylan Nuccio

A senior student from Plainedge High School, Dylan Nuccio, met with a tragic end in a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday morning. The event sent shockwaves through the school community, leaving them in profound mourning for their young colleague.

Details of the Tragic Incident

The superintendent of the Plainedge School District, Edward A. Salina Jr., communicated the unfortunate incident to the parents through messages. He, however, refrained from disclosing specific details about the accident. Nassau County police confirmed the death of a 17-year-old male student in North Massapequa. The student, driving a BMW, crashed into a grove of trees with the vehicle found on its side. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Although the police did not explicitly identify the student as Dylan Nuccio, the superintendent’s message confirmed it.

Response from the School District

As the news of Nuccio’s death spread, the school district sprung into action, addressing the emotional impact of the event on the school community. They activated their Crisis Intervention Team, a group of mental health professionals and counselors. The team was tasked with providing support to the students and staff, helping them cope with the sudden loss of a friend and a classmate. Further, a crisis center was established at the high school to aid the mourning process.

Community Mourning and Support

The school also encouraged athletic coaches and club advisors to address the loss with their students. To ensure the students’ safety and mental well-being, the school temporarily restricted students from leaving the campus for lunch. The superintendent’s message extended thoughts and prayers to Nuccio’s family, friends, and the broader Plainedge community. The loss of Dylan Nuccio, a standout football player known for his contagious laughter and kind-hearted nature, has left a void in the heart of the Plainedge community that will be hard to fill.

0
Accidents Education United States
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Rescue Operation Resumes for Missing Hikers on Mount Matang

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Runway Collision at Tokyo's Haneda Airport Causes Major Disruption

By BNN Correspondents

Uniondale Tragedy: Drunken Driver Claims Life of 6-Year-Old in Car Crash

By Muhammad Jawad

New Year's Day Blaze Engulfs Abandoned Structure in Guam

By BNN Correspondents

Catastrophe at Haneda: Collision between Japan Airlines and Coast Guar ...
@Accidents · 6 mins
Catastrophe at Haneda: Collision between Japan Airlines and Coast Guar ...
heart comment 0
Three-Year-Old Girl Killed in Tragic Hit-and-Run in Gurugram: A Quest for Justice

By Dil Bar Irshad

Three-Year-Old Girl Killed in Tragic Hit-and-Run in Gurugram: A Quest for Justice
Water Main Break in Haleiwa Causes Traffic Chaos and Floods Local Businesses

By BNN Correspondents

Water Main Break in Haleiwa Causes Traffic Chaos and Floods Local Businesses
High School Students Heroically Avert School Bus Disaster

By BNN Correspondents

High School Students Heroically Avert School Bus Disaster
Mysterious Explosion Rattles South Jordan: More Than Fireworks

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Mysterious Explosion Rattles South Jordan: More Than Fireworks
Latest Headlines
World News
Aaron Fine: A Beacon of Leadership and Dedication on the Basketball Court
58 seconds
Aaron Fine: A Beacon of Leadership and Dedication on the Basketball Court
Pasadena's 'Run with the Roses' 5K: An Athletic Start to 2024
1 min
Pasadena's 'Run with the Roses' 5K: An Athletic Start to 2024
Attorney General Schwalb Declines Cooperation with Congressional Inquiry into Allegations Surrounding Leonard Leo
1 min
Attorney General Schwalb Declines Cooperation with Congressional Inquiry into Allegations Surrounding Leonard Leo
University VC Advocates for Better Conditions to Retain Nigerian Medical Professionals
1 min
University VC Advocates for Better Conditions to Retain Nigerian Medical Professionals
A Nighttime Dash into the New Year: The Inaugural Run with the Roses 5K
1 min
A Nighttime Dash into the New Year: The Inaugural Run with the Roses 5K
A Dynamic Start to 2024: Global Events from Crime to Sports
1 min
A Dynamic Start to 2024: Global Events from Crime to Sports
Pasadena Marks New Year with Inaugural 'Run with the Roses' 5K Run
1 min
Pasadena Marks New Year with Inaugural 'Run with the Roses' 5K Run
Nepal's Youth Exodus: Economic Necessity and Sociopolitical Implications
1 min
Nepal's Youth Exodus: Economic Necessity and Sociopolitical Implications
Underdog Luke Littler Faces World No.1 Luke Humphries in PDC World Darts Championship Final
1 min
Underdog Luke Littler Faces World No.1 Luke Humphries in PDC World Darts Championship Final
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
23 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app