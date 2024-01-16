Pipeline Leak at Point Thomson Gas Field Sets off Multi-Agency Response

The tranquility of Alaska's North Slope was interrupted by an urgent alarm. A pipeline had fractured at the Point Thomson gas field, releasing an unknown amount of liquid natural gas condensate. The incident, first detected on a Saturday evening, led to an immediate shutdown of the pipeline and set in motion a multi-agency response.

An Unanticipated Leak

The operator of the site, Harvest Alaska LLC—a subsidiary of Harvest Midstream and an affiliate of Hilcorp Energy—estimates that the maximum possible leak could be around 11,550 gallons, or 275 barrels. It's a significant quantity, yet the actual volume remains undetermined. The pipeline's depressurization was promptly initiated to prevent further leakage.

Swift Response and Cleanup Operations

Upon detection, a flurry of notifications went out to federal and state agencies, and the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation received the initial report. Cleanup operations were rapidly launched, and a unified command was established, involving the DEC and the U.S. Coast Guard. The cleanup process has its challenges, given the nature of the leaked substance—natural gas concentrate, a yellow petroleum product different in viscosity from crude oil.

Investigation and Impact

The investigation into the cause of the leak is currently underway. While the incident has not impacted wildlife or waterways at this time, it has brought into sharp focus the inherent risks associated with gas field operations. This event, unfolding approximately 35 miles east of Prudhoe Bay in the North Slope region of Alaska, is a stark reminder of the delicate balance between energy production and environmental preservation.