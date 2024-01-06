en English
Accidents

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:05 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 2:13 am EST
Pindigheb Traffic Accident Claims Three Lives; Illegal Gambling Ring Busted in Rawalpindi

Three men lost their lives and another suffered injuries in a tragic road accident involving a trailer and a car in Pindigheb on a recent Friday. The deceased, identified as Naseebullah, a 29-year-old from Upper Dir, Vehari District, and his friends Sher Alam and Anwar Zaib, were on their way from Islamabad to Dera Ismail Khan when the incident unfolded. The injured survivor, Islam Zaib, was rushed to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Pindigheb for immediate medical treatment.

A Swift Response from Motorway Police

The Motorway police promptly arrived at the scene, summoning an ambulance to transport the victims. Following legal procedures, the police handed over the bodies of the deceased to their families. An investigation was swiftly initiated into the incident, and a case has been registered accordingly.

Rawalpindi Police Crack Down on Illegal Gambling

On the same day, in a separate incident in Rawalpindi district, local police conducted a raid resulting in the arrest of six individuals involved in illegal gambling activities. The apprehended suspects, identified as Waris, Sajjad, Nadir, Ijaz, Fakhar, and Sajid, were caught in the act of betting while playing cards. The police also recovered Rs14,500 in stake money, seven mobile phones, and other items related to the gambling activity from their possession.

Superintendent of Police Speaks Out Against Gambling

The Superintendent of Police, Potohar, emphasized the detrimental effects of gambling, calling it the root cause of other societal evils. He stated that those involved in such activities do not deserve any concession, indicating a strong stance against illegal gambling in the district.

While the tragic accident in Pindigheb reminds us of the importance of road safety, the police raid in Rawalpindi district serves as a stark reminder of the authorities’ commitment to eradicating illegal activities such as gambling, further contributing to the safety and well-being of the community.

0
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

