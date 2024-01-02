en English
Accidents

Pinal County Reports Decline in Accidental Deaths in 2023

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:21 pm EST
Pinal County Reports Decline in Accidental Deaths in 2023

Pinal County, known for its sun-soaked landscapes, has reported a significant decline in accidental deaths in 2023, marking a noteworthy improvement in vehicular fatality rates. Data from the Pinal County Medical Examiner’s Office (PCMEO) indicates a 17% decrease in deaths from car crashes, falling from 82 fatalities in 2022 to 68 in 2023. The figures reveal a stark contrast to the previous year, casting a shimmer of hope amidst the county’s battle with accident-induced mortality.

Accidental Deaths: A Closer Look

In Maricopa, a city within the county, there were four vehicular deaths, a pedestrian suicide included and a fatal car crash involving an infant in Hidden Valley. Despite the dip in vehicular deaths, drug and alcohol fatalities remained virtually unchanged. There were 97 deaths in 2023, a slight uptick from 96 recorded in the previous year. Among the nine drug-related deaths in Maricopa, six were tied to fentanyl, demonstrating the opioid’s lethal grip on the community, affecting individuals aged between 14 and 59 years old.

Heat-Related Fatalities: A Rising Concern

Excessive heat, a familiar adversary in the county, emerged as a significant cause of death. In Maricopa alone, four individuals lost their lives due to the scorching heat in 2023. The county recorded 18 heat-related deaths in July during a record heatwave, where temperatures escalated between 110 to 117 degrees, persisting for 31 consecutive days. This heatwave marked July 2023 as the deadliest month on record for the county, surpassing the 13 heat-related deaths in July 2022.

Total Heat-Related Deaths in 2023

By the end of the year, the county confirmed 28 heat-related deaths, with additional cases still under investigation. PCMEO’s Investigations Supervisor, André Davis, remarked that July and August typically see the most heat-related deaths. The four heat-related deaths in Maricopa involved individuals aged between 33 and 79 years old. As the county continues to grapple with these fatalities, PCMEO is expected to release comprehensive data in its annual report later in the year, shedding more light on this pressing issue.

Accidents United States
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

