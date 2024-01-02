Pilot Error Main Cause of Fatal Plane Crash: NTSB Final Report

In a final report released by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the fatal plane crash that occurred near Manchester-Boston Regional Airport on December 10, 2021, was primarily attributed to pilot error. The incident involved a Swearingen SA-226AT, a twin-engine turboprop plane, which was ferrying medical supplies at the time of the accident.

Pilot Error Resulted in Fatal Accident

The NTSB concluded that the accident was primarily due to the pilot’s failure to properly handle an apparent loss of power in the left engine. Despite the perceived power loss, the pilot, identified as 23-year-old Emanuel Vomvolakis, failed to secure and feather the engine while neglecting to increase the power of the right engine. This sequence of errors resulted in a loss of control and the subsequent crash of the plane, just shy of the runway.

Engine Operation at High Temperatures Contributed to Accident

A secondary contributing factor to the accident, according to the NTSB, was the operation of the engine at high temperatures over an extended period. This led to a reduction in engine power which further exacerbated the situation. The pilot, who was the sole occupant of the plane, was not named in the final report, although authorities had tentatively identified him earlier.

Flight Operated by Castle Aviation

The ill-fated flight was operated by Castle Aviation and had departed from Essex County Airport in Fairfield, New Jersey. It was en route to Manchester when it crashed into a sand jetty on the Merrimack River. The impact triggered a post-crash fire that engulfed the cockpit, cabin, and both wings of the plane. An impact crater was also observed at the crash site, further revealing the intensity of the accident.