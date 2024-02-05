Pic-A-Fay Fire Department’s Hazmat Engine: A Symbol of Adaptability and Efficiency

On a recent Saturday, an essential training session unfolded at the Adena Fayette Medical Center Building 2 in Washington Court House, a city in Fayette County, Ohio. This event was not just another gathering; it was a significant engagement sponsored by the Fayette County Emergency Management Agency (EMA). The session's aim was to provide a unique platform for county firefighters, offering them a chance to interact, learn, and witness state-of-the-art firefighting equipment.

The Pic-A-Fay Fire Department's Hazmat Engine: A Dual Threat

The session's highlight was the Hazmat engine of the Pic-A-Fay Fire Department, a firefighting unit based in New Holland, Ohio. The engine, purchased in 2023, isn't just a vehicle; it's a symbol of adaptability and efficiency. The Hazmat engine is not only a transporter of hazardous material equipment but also serves as the fire department's second fire response engine – a dual functionality that is a testament to the department's strategic approach to resource management.

A Shift in Responsibility: The Hazmat Unit's Journey

In 2021, a significant event occurred that indirectly strengthened the firefighting capabilities of the Pic-A-Fay Fire Department. Pickaway County dissolved its Hazmat unit due to undisclosed reasons. The dissolution led to a conundrum: What to do with the unit's equipment? The answer came when all associated equipment was transferred to the Pic-A-Fay Fire Department after no other fire departments in Pickaway County assumed responsibility. This shift in possession marked a new chapter for the Pic-A-Fay Fire Department, enriching its arsenal and expanding its scope.

Pic-A-Fay Fire Department: A Cohesive Unit Ready for Challenges

Firefighting is not just about equipment; it's about the people who wield it. Fire Chief Harold DeSanto of the Pic-A-Fay Fire Department highlighted that their fire department now possesses the donated Hazmat equipment. The department's strength lies in its members – a cohesive team of 14, with 12 certified as Hazmat technicians and two as certified operational techs. These figures not only denote the department's readiness but also underscore its commitment to safeguarding the community against hazardous incidents.

As the training session concluded, the county firefighters left with enriched knowledge and a renewed sense of camaraderie. The event served as a reminder of the critical role firefighters play in our society and the relentless efforts they make to ensure safety and security. The story of the Pic-A-Fay Fire Department and its Hazmat engine encapsulates the spirit of adaptability, preparedness, and unity that is the hallmark of firefighters nationwide.