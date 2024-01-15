en English
Accidents

Philippine Coast Guard Rescues Six Passengers in Maritime Emergency

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:29 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 12:31 am EST
Philippine Coast Guard Rescues Six Passengers in Maritime Emergency

In a testament to their continued vigilance and responsiveness, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) successfully executed a rescue operation on Sunday, safeguarding the lives of six passengers aboard a distressed motorbanca off Barangay Rizal in Socorro, Surigao del Norte.

Harsh Weather Conditions Trigger Maritime Emergency

The motorbanca had set sail from the Socorro Feeder Port on Bucas Grande Island and was en route to Dapa town on Siargao Island when it was confronted by capricious weather conditions. The vessel was subjected to strong winds and formidable waves, resulting in substantial damage to its rudder. Rendered inoperative, the boat was left at the mercy of the rough seas, prompting an urgent rescue operation.

PCG’s Swift Response Ensures Passenger Safety

Answering the call of duty, the PCG responded promptly to the incident. The distressed motorbanca was efficiently towed back to Socorro, ensuring the safety of all six passengers on board. The rescue operation underlines the Philippine Coast Guard’s unwavering commitment to maritime safety and their readiness to respond to emergencies.

PCG’s Continued Vigilance Saves Lives

In a parallel incident, two US citizens were rescued by the PCG after their yacht, Pleasure Yacht Apkallu, encountered an engine failure off Davao City. The Coast Guard deployed a rescue vessel to conduct search and rescue operations and successfully towed the yacht to Davao City for customs and immigration clearances. The US citizens expressed relief and gratitude for the Coast Guard’s rapid response, and the operation was lauded for being well-organized, timely, and successful. These incidents highlight the pivotal role that the PCG plays in ensuring maritime safety and their dedication to saving lives in perilous situations.

Accidents Philippines Transportation
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

