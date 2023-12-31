Petrol Tanker Fire Claims Two Lives on Abakaliki-Afikpo Expressway

A tragic incident unfolded on the Abakaliki-Afikpo Expressway near the Onueke Airport flyover junction in Ebonyi State when a petrol tanker accident resulted in a devastating fire outbreak. The calamity claimed two lives at the scene, while another individual was hospitalized and is under medical care. The ebony-black night was torn apart by the fiery glow as the tanker, loaded with petroleum products, succumbed to an uncontrollable blaze, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

State Government in Control

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the governor on Petroleum, Nnaemeka Nwafor, confirmed the incident. He assured the public that the Ebonyi State Government had managed the situation effectively, maintaining a free flow of traffic in the area, despite the chaos. The government’s commitment towards the safety and well-being of the citizens was reaffirmed by Nwifuru Ogbonna.

A Combined Effort

As the fire threatened to rage out of control, Nwafor highlighted the efforts of the state government, the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), other security agencies, and the Ebonyi State Fire Service in controlling the fire and managing traffic. The collective efforts of these organizations prevented the incident from escalating further, ensuring that the road remained accessible to the public.

Praise and Guidance

Nwafor singled out the fire service and local youths for their relentless efforts in extinguishing the fire. Their bravery and quick thinking played a crucial role in tackling the disaster, saving countless lives and properties from the fiery fangs of the inferno. In light of the incident, Nwafor urged residents to adhere to road diversion directives from security agencies, ensuring a smooth traffic flow. He further cautioned motorists to exercise utmost care while driving around the affected area.