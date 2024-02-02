Persistent Sinkhole in Bluefield Undergoes Repair, Traffic Flow Expected to Normalize by Mid-February

In the heart of Bluefield, a persistent sinkhole on Princeton Avenue has been a thorn in the side of traffic flow since its debut in September 2018, following a torrential downpour. The sinkhole, located near Goins Gas & Produce LLC, has drawn the attention of the West Virginia Department of Highways (WVDOH) who have taken up the mantle to repair this persistent issue.

Controlling Traffic Amidst Disarray

To ensure continued vehicle passage, WVDOH has taken the initiative to set up portable traffic lights. This has allowed for the closure and barricading of the lane closest to the sinkhole with concrete barriers, while not entirely halting traffic. However, the speed limit of 15 mph, posted in the area, is often ignored by drivers, leading to potential risks.

Adapting to the Constraints

Despite the constraints posed by the lane shift, the space thus created has been ingeniously utilized as a parking spot for Goins Gas tow trucks. However, this makeshift arrangement has led to traffic flow being particularly tight, especially when small cars and tractor-trailers attempt to pass simultaneously. Charles Goins III, the owner of Goins Gas, is no stranger to such a predicament. While acknowledging the inconvenience the sinkhole has caused, Goins remains optimistic, believing that the ongoing repair efforts will ultimately lead to improved conditions.

Repairing a Persistent Problem

City Manager Cecil Marson expressed his gratitude to Goins and his staff for their patience and adaptation during these challenging times. Meanwhile, Ryland Musick, WVDOH's District 10 Engineer, revealed the comprehensive repair plan. The strategy includes cleaning out the sinkhole, replacing the damaged gabion basket wall, installing steel rebar, and finally pouring concrete to fill the gaping void. The repair work, which commenced on a Monday, aims to wrap up by mid-February, bringing an end to the long-standing issue.

For now, however, motorists are advised to anticipate delays while traversing the area, as the city works tirelessly to restore normalcy to Princeton Avenue, one of Bluefield's key thoroughfares.