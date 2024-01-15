Perry High School Principal Dan Marburger: A Hero Remembered

On the morning of January 4, a deadly stillness descended on Perry High School in Perry, Iowa, as a shooting incident unfolded. The aftermath: injuries to three staff members and four students, one of which was fatal. The assailant, a 17-year-old student armed with a shotgun, handgun, and an improvised explosive device, also succumbed to a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Among those injured was the school’s principal, Dan Marburger, whose courage and determination to protect his students from harm’s way were nothing short of heroic.

A Gentle Giant’s Last Stand

Marburger, known as a ‘gentle giant,’ was at the heart of the school’s community, his tenure spanning over two decades. His daughter, Claire, shared her father’s story of selfless dedication in a touching Facebook post, recounting personal gestures like driving long distances to support her. On that fateful day, his protective instincts kicked in as he attempted to de-escalate the situation, placing himself between danger and his students. Despite his initial stability, Marburger succumbed to his injuries after ten days in the hospital.

State Mourns a Hero

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds expressed the state’s sorrow at the loss of Marburger. In a tribute to his bravery, she noted that his actions undoubtedly saved the lives of students. To honor him, she ordered flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff on the day of Marburger’s funeral. The community, still reeling from the shock of the incident, rallied together to pay their respects, their grief tinged with admiration for Marburger’s heroic act.

Investigation and Aftermath

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear. The investigation is ongoing, with the first light of the day revealing the tragic scene: the shooting had occurred early in the morning, before the start of the school day, while a breakfast program was in session. The community, bonded by previous tragedies that Marburger had supported them through, is now left to navigate this devastating incident and its aftermath.