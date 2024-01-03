Perilous New Year’s Eve Stunt Ignites Social Media

A daring stunt performed by a man named Rhys during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Sunderland, Tyne and Wear, has ignited a firestorm of reactions on social media. The perilous act, which involved Rhys attempting to launch a firework from his mouth, was captured on video and has since become a talking point among netizens.

A Risky Countdown to the New Year

The video shows Rhys, dressed in Under Armour shorts and a puffer jacket, with a firework positioned between his teeth. As a friend ignites the fuse, the anticipation builds. Moments later, the rocket comes alive, showering Rhys’s face with a burst of orange sparks. Despite the dangerous situation, Rhys manages to toss the firework to the ground.

Shock and Awe on Social Media

The video, which ends abruptly before revealing the final fate of the firework, has generated over 1,200 likes and 80 comments on social media. The risky spectacle has left viewers in both shock and awe, with comments ranging from expressions of disbelief to concerns about the potential aftermath of the stunt.

An Unresolved Aftermath

While the immediate impact of the sparks on Rhys is clearly seen, the video leaves viewers in suspense about the ultimate outcome of the firework. Did it explode on the ground? Or did it fizzle out? The uncertainty has only added fuel to the speculation and interest surrounding the incident.

In a world where viral moments can be as fleeting as a firework’s flash, Rhys’s daring New Year’s Eve stunt has certainly left a lasting impression. It serves as a reminder of the unexpected and sometimes reckless ways people choose to ring in the New Year, capturing the attention and imagination of the online world.