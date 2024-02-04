Pensioner's Life-Altering E-Bike Collision Spurs Call for Stricter Regulations

In a tragic incident highlighting the growing menace of high-powered e-bikes and e-scooters on Britain's streets, Margaret Scaldwell, a 70-year-old pensioner from Wigan, was left with life-altering injuries. The catastrophe unfolded in August, when an off-road Talaria e-bike, capable of an alarming speed of 55mph, struck Margaret. The e-bike, ridden with reckless abandon by two young men, left her with a shattered spine, broken pelvis, both arms fractured, and 19 ribs crushed. The severity of the collision was such that it cost Margaret all her teeth, necessitating doctors to place her in a medically induced coma.

The Aftermath

The repercussions of the accident have been gravely severe. After spending ten gruelling weeks in the hospital and enduring numerous surgeries, Margaret is now virtually housebound. The vivacious septuagenarian now struggles with the simplest of tasks, unable to eat or dress without external assistance.

Calling for Stricter Regulations

In the wake of this distressing incident, Margaret and her daughter, Michelle Glaister, have mounted a campaign urging the government to enforce stronger action against the rampant misuse of e-bikes and e-scooters. Expressing her concerns, Michelle stated, 'We need to address the proliferation of these vehicles on roads and pavements.' The Talaria e-bike involved in the crash is illegal to ride on public roads, further spotlighting the need for updated legislation and enforcement.

A Rising Trend

Robin Patey, a solicitor representing Mrs. Scaldwell, has noted a worrying increase in e-bike collisions. He calls for a comprehensive review of the existing laws in order to mitigate the dangers posed by these high-speed vehicles. The Department for Transport conveyed their sympathy for Mrs. Scaldwell and emphasized on the existing laws against dangerous cycling. The incident has led to the arrest of two men, aged 19 and 20, who were subsequently released under investigation.