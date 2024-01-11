Pedestrian Struck in Bridgeport Accident; Police Seek Public Assistance

In a distressing turn of events, a pedestrian collision took place on Tuesday, January 9, around 7 p.m. at the crossways of Beechmont Avenue and Springdale Street in Bridgeport, Fairfield County. The victim, an anonymous male, was southbound on Beechmont Avenue when he was struck by a 2011 gray Nissan Altima moving in the same direction.

Pedestrian Suffers Serious Injuries

The man suffered significant injuries as a result of the accident. He was hastily transported to St. Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport for immediate medical attention. The current status of his condition remains undisclosed.

Driver Cooperates With Investigation

The woman driving the Nissan stayed at the scene of the accident and was cooperative with the police investigation. The incident is being thoroughly investigated by Traffic Officer Thomas Gallbronner of the Bridgeport Police Department. Moreover, a male passenger in the vehicle was subsequently arrested on unrelated charges.

Police Seek Public Assistance

Under the supervision of Capt. Lonnie Blackwell of the Bridgeport Police, the department is urging anyone with pertinent information to reach out to the Traffic Division or the Bridgeport Police Tips Hotline. The police have been accommodating in providing contact details for Officer Gallbronner and the hotline, hoping to gather as much information as possible to aid their ongoing investigation.