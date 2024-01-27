Pedestrian Struck by Semi-Truck on Indiana Toll Road While Rescuing Dog

On a chilly Friday evening, a heart-stopping incident unfolded on the bustling lanes of the Indiana Toll Road. A pedestrian, 22-year-old Jack Holdren from Williamsburg, Virginia, was struck by a semi-tanker truck while trying to rescue his dog that had darted onto the roadway. The accident, which occurred at around 6:30 p.m. near the 147.8 mile marker on I-80/90 eastbound, has left Holdren seriously injured.

Struck While Rescuing Pet

The Indiana State Police, who are investigating the incident, report that Holdren was in the middle of changing a flat tire on his passenger car when his dog made a sudden dash onto the road. In a brave attempt to retrieve his pet, Holdren found himself in the path of an oncoming semi-tractor, driven by 64-year-old Leonard Murphy from Polk, Ohio.

A Close Brush with Death

Despite the severity of the impact, Holdren was found alert and conscious by Steuben County medics. He was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne for treatment. Meanwhile, Murphy, the semi-truck driver, escaped the incident unscathed. As part of the standard protocol for crashes involving serious injuries, Murphy cooperated fully with the authorities and underwent a chemical test at a local hospital.

Investigation Underway

The Indiana State Police are steadfast in their investigation of the incident, emphasizing that the probe is still active. They have urged drivers to remember the importance of safety measures when dealing with vehicle breakdowns on busy roads. This includes staying inside the vehicle with the seatbelt fastened and hazard lights on. As for Holdren's dog, the canine was unharmed and has been taken to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.